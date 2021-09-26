‘The Great British Baking Show’s Freya Cox is the First Vegan Baker to Throw Down

I love all the new bakers we’ve met in The Great British Baking Show Season 9 on Netflix. I adore Jürgen, who has the lovely German energy of Werner Herzog (if he ever deigned to bake). I am rooting for Giuseppe, who has big daddy energy. And I want to be besties with Crystelle and Lizzie and George and Chigs and…well I love them all! However The Great British Baking Show baker who might be exciting me the most so far is 19-year-old Freya Cox. Freya isn’t just this season’s “precocious English rose”; she’s the very first vegan baker to ever be on The Great British Baking Show! That’s super exciting as it shows how much veganism has permeated culture and how badly bakers need to realize that decorations and flavor combos aren’t the only place to be creative.