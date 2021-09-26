Stirling Moss's Shelby GT350 Just Sold For Mega Money

Back in August, a 1966 Shelby GT350 went up for auction via Barrett-Jackson. Already a special car in its own right, this particular Shelby had the distinction of having been raced by Sir Stirling Moss himself. Of course, the legendary driver passed away last year. This white Shelby with blue striping has now officially been sold for the handsome sum of $495,000. That's enough to buy yourself eight 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350s, at least when that car was still on sale. The sale price of the 1966 GT350 was just shy of the starting price for a new Ford GT supercar. Of course, those modern coupes won't have the same sense of nostalgia attached to them as this 1966 example.