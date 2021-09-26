CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets at Broncos Week 3 Preview: Who to watch, odds, best bets

By Ryan Honey
elitesportsny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets take on yet another great defense when they travel to Denver. Can Zach Wilson earn the first victory of his NFL career?. It just doesn’t get any easier for this Jets offense, which is led by a rookie quarterback in Zach Wilson. New York in Week 1 faced...

Related
clnsmedia.com

BetOnline.ag – Week Two Patriots at Jets Odds, Preview & Prediction

The Patriots and Jets are set to face off today, with both teams attempting to overcome week one losses to Miami and Carolina respectively. New England is on the road this week, and the game is set to kickoff at 1pm from MetLife Stadium. The game will air on CBS with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green on the call.
GAMBLING
milehighsports.com

Previewing New York Jets ahead of Week 3’s clash against Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos head into Week 3 of the NFL season looking to start the season with three straight wins for the first time since 2016. After two weeks on the road, the Broncos are finally back at Empower Field at Mile High and fans are flying high after two weeks of dominant performances by Denver. Last week Teddy Bridgewater continued to impress, while the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Zach Wilson, was a hot mess. He finished the game against the New England Patriots with a dreadful 8.8 QBR.
NFL
New Jersey Herald

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos: Expert prediction, 3 things to watch in Week 3

DENVER — The external expectations for the Jets couldn't be much lower as they get ready for Sunday's game against the Broncos. The Jets are coming off a debacle of a loss to the Patriots in last week's home opener. And rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who threw four interceptions in his first 10 passes against the Patriots, now has to face one of the best defenses in football.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets vs. Broncos time, odds, prediction: How to watch Teddy Bridgewater battle Zach Wilson

The Denver Broncos and New York Jets will square off at Mile High for their Week 3 matchup on Sunday. These two AFC squads have begun the 2021 regular season with new quarterbacks at the helm, but are on two entirely different paths. For the Broncos, they named Teddy Bridgewater their starter after their offseason acquisition beat out Drew Lock. So far, that decision has proven to work out well, with Denver beginning the year 2-0. As for the Jets, it hasn't been smooth sailing for them and No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. They are winless through the first two weeks of the season and Wilson is coming into this game after throwing four interceptions in Week 2.
NFL
lineups.com

Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Titans will be flying to East Rutherford, New Jersey this week to play the New York Jets. The 2-1 Titans are coming off an exciting 25-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts, and the 0-3 Jets were embarrassingly held scoreless against the Denver Broncos in a 26-0 loss. The Titans had a solid game with quarterback Ryan Tannehill throwing for three touchdowns and running back Derrick Henry running for 113 yards on 28 carries. The Titans defense also held the Colts to only 16 points. On the other side, the Jets showed that they cannot do anything right. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson only threw for 160 yards and threw two interceptions. Typically, when a quarterback has a stat line like this, it is not all their fault. Wilson’s offensive line did not protect him well as he was sacked five times and had nine quarterback hits. I would bet that this will be a pretty one-sided game in favor of the Titans.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Jets fail to improve offensively, fall to 0-3

The Jets offense, led by rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, remained stagnant in its third consecutive loss on Sunday. The New York Jets‘ rough start to the 2021 regular season continued Sunday in Denver — the Week 3 defeat was their worst thus far. Neither side of the ball stepped up...
NFL
NJ.com

Jets vs Broncos Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers – NFL Week 3

Our NFL betting expert is here to offer up his best Jets vs Broncos predictions and picks ahead of Sunday's contest slated to start at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. The Denver Broncos aim for their first 3-0 start since 2016 when they host the winless Jets. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is off to a fast start and the defense has been solid.
NFL
