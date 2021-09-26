Buccaneers: Spoiler alert for week three against Los Angeles Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road for the first time in the 2021 season to take on the Los Angeles Rams. Here is how the game will go for the Buccaneers. As we say every week, this is not an article with a simple prediction on what we think will happen when the Buccaneers take on the Rams. This is what we know will happen in the game. As is the case with anyone telling tales of the future, there is always a chance that a Marty McFly-type may try to change the future should this information get out.