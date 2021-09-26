CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buccaneers: Spoiler alert for week three against Los Angeles Rams

By Brandon Thornton
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road for the first time in the 2021 season to take on the Los Angeles Rams. Here is how the game will go for the Buccaneers. As we say every week, this is not an article with a simple prediction on what we think will happen when the Buccaneers take on the Rams. This is what we know will happen in the game. As is the case with anyone telling tales of the future, there is always a chance that a Marty McFly-type may try to change the future should this information get out.

thepewterplank.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

At 44, Bucs QB Tom Brady says ‘I’ve found my

TAMPA, Fla. — Not long before he turned 44 on Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a handoff out of the backfield, tucked the ball and dashed forward. He then mimicked Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s spoon-to-mouth “feed me” gesture as he jogged back into formation. It was...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jaydon Mickens
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Rob Gronkowski
CBS Boston

Report: Tom Brady Personally Recruits Richard Sherman To Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) — In last year’s Super Bowl, it was Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Leonard Fournette — three players who were personally recruited by Tom Brady to join the Buccaneers — who scored touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Now, Brady is trying his hand at playing GM for the defense, too. NFL Network reported that Sherman spent Tuesday visiting the Buccaneers. And Mike Garafolo said that the recruitment of the free-agent cornerback is all Brady’s doing. “[Brady] has been speaking directly to Richard Sherman, trying to recruit him to Tampa,” Mike Garafolo said on NFL Network, jokingly referring to Brady as the assistant...
NFL
Yardbarker

SI Fantasy: Los Angeles Rams to Start/Sit in Week 2

After a stellar performance in Week 1, should fantasy owners of Matthew Stafford expect a similar showing from the Rams' new signal-caller against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend?. Start 'em, writes SI.com fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano. In his Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em column looking at the quarterbacks in Week...
NFL
downtownrams.com

Los Angeles Rams Featured Fan Week 2: Tom Langford

The Los Angeles Rams continue the season this week against the Indianapolis Colts. Every week this season on Downtown Rams, we’ll be featuring one Rams fan and get to know them a little more. We’ll find out why they became a Rams fan as well as some gameday superstitions. This...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Covid#Bucs#Ab
CBS Boston

Patriots-Buccaneers Wednesday Practice Report: Rob Gronkowski A DNP For Bucs; 7 Players Limited For Pats

FOXBORO (CBS) — The return of Tom Brady is the big storyline in New England this week, leading up to Sunday’s Patriots-Buccaneers showdown at Gillette Stadium. Not to be forgotten is the return of Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement last season to join Brady in Tampa. But Gronkowski did not practice on Wednesday, Tampa Bay’s first practice of the week as the team prepares for the Patriots. The tight end suffered a rib injury Tampa’s Week 3 loss to the L.A. Rams, remaining down for a few minutes after he took a shot from Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis. Gronkowski did...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Rejected Signing Tom Brady Before QB Joined Buccaneers

Tom Brady is enjoying his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he won a Super Bowl with the team earlier this year. But before he signed with Tampa, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was looking to play for another contender. According to a new book by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, Brady wanted to play for the San Francisco 49ers since he grew up a 49ers fan. However, the 49ers had no interest in signing him as they thought he was not much of an upgrade from current starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers could be without key starter against the Rams

The Buccaneers really need luck on their side leading up to the matchup against the Rams. The Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL. Between a great defense with two of the best defenders in the league and one of the brightest minds in the game coaching the offense, L.A. is always a tough match for the Buccaneers.
NFL
downtownrams.com

Los Angeles Rams: 3 Key Matchups Against the Indianapolis Colts

The Los Angeles Rams continue the season in Week 2 with their first road game of the season. The Rams will head to Indianapolis to play the Colts. The Colts are a well-coached team by Frank Reich and should bring a larger test than the Chicago Bears in the opener. Here are three key matchups to keep an eye onl.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers at Rams Week 3 Gameday Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Los Angeles to take on the Rams in a huge Week 3 matchup. The Bucs (2-0) are coming off a Week 2 victory over the Atlanta Falcons while the Rams (2-0) are also looking to stay undefeated following a victory of the Colts in Indianapolis.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams' Week 3 Inactives vs. Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 3 searching for their third consecutive victory under quarterback Matthew Stafford. They'll get set to face the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad, who also come into this week with two wins behind them. From Friday's injury report, Rams running back Darrell Henderson and...
NFL
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers at Rams: Bold Predictions for Week 3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing the Rams this week in Los Angeles. Talk about a big task early on in the season. Check out which Bucs Nation staff writer makes the boldest claim for this week’s game below!. Bailey: Given that the Bucs had to place Antonio Brown on...
NFL
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams: Wednesday Injury Reports

The first batch of injury reports have been released of Sunday's big matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams. As of now, there are some rather important players on pace to miss this week's game. Granted, it's only Wednesday. Nothing is even remotely set in stone...
NFL
downtownrams.com

Los Angeles Rams: How Can The Rams Stop The Colts Offense?

Week 1 of the 2021 season has passed and the Los Angeles Rams defense picked up where they left off. Raheem Morris’ group held the Bears to 14 points in a dominating 34-14 win. The defense made the Bears offense work for every yard and all fourteen of their points....
NFL
FanSided

Rams vs. Colts: 5 challenges Los Angeles faces in Week 2

The LA Rams would love nothing better than to leave Indianapolis Indiana with a victory. With the 2021 NFL season beginning against three consecutive 2020 NFL playoff teams, victories are sweet and critical. After all, to earn a playoff berth this year, teams must expect to win no fewer than 11 games to even have a chance at a playoff spot. So that becomes the goal for the LA Rams, and they are only one of eleven games closer.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

153K+
Followers
346K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy