The Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to move Ben Simmons before the season begins on Oct. 20, and the options could be slim at the moment. It’s always tough to get fair value back for a talent such as Simmons, but, at this point, it is doubly tough due to the lack of options. The Sixers are expecting Simmons to show up to camp at some point and it might be in their best interest to mend the fences until at least December when more of the league will be available for trade.

