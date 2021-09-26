City 0-1 Red Bulls: Fernandez is hometown hero in The Bronx

There’s still a ways to go, but in a matter of eight days the mood around the New York Red Bulls season has taken a 180. Bronx native Omir Fernandez buried a Kyle Duncan cutback in the first half to give the Red Bulls an emotional 1-0 derby victory over cross-town rivals New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. With three positive results in a row for Gerhard Struber’s Red Bulls, Fernandez’s second goal of the year appears to turn the page on the team’s nightmare late summer form. The Red Bulls still sit seven points out of the final playoff spot, but with games in hand, a little over a month left to play, and a recovered confidence.