CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

City 0-1 Red Bulls: Fernandez is hometown hero in The Bronx

By Once a Metro
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s still a ways to go, but in a matter of eight days the mood around the New York Red Bulls season has taken a 180. Bronx native Omir Fernandez buried a Kyle Duncan cutback in the first half to give the Red Bulls an emotional 1-0 derby victory over cross-town rivals New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. With three positive results in a row for Gerhard Struber’s Red Bulls, Fernandez’s second goal of the year appears to turn the page on the team’s nightmare late summer form. The Red Bulls still sit seven points out of the final playoff spot, but with games in hand, a little over a month left to play, and a recovered confidence.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Fábio scores twice, New York Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 4-0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Fábio scored two second-half goals and the New York Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 4-0 on Friday night. The Red Bulls (7-11-5) scored more than two goals for the first time this season while keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. They had earned just six points over their previous 10 matches (1-6-3).
MLS
chatsports.com

Red Bulls 1-1 City: luck finally goes Struber’s way

In a game that felt like much more than a low-scoring draw, the New York Red Bulls snatched a late point away from bitter rivals New York City FC for a 1-1 final in Harrison on Wednesday night. A lively first half from the Red Bulls was cancelled out by...
MLS
chatsports.com

Red Bulls Tactical Sips: New York City FC

Welcome to Tactical Sips, a semi-regular pre-match post featuring taurine-spiked breakdowns of the upcoming game. Inter Miami was flying up the table, with many ready to crown the next Major League Soccer super club. The New York Red Bulls stopped those discussions dead, claiming an easy 4-0 victory led by Patryk Klimala, Fábio, and someone named Omir Fernandez (I’m told he’s been on the roster since 2019). The barrage of attacking gusto was a welcome surprise after months of poor communication and a lack of cohesion in the final third.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omir Fernandez
Person
Gerhard Struber
nycfc.com

Match Recap | Red Bulls 1-1 NYCFC

New York City FC played out the first Hudson River Derby of the season at Red Bull Arena. The visitors took the lead in the first half after a well-worked goal allowed Taty Castellanos to score. The second half saw NYCFC reduced to 10-men when Keaton Parks was sent off. Unfortunately, the two sides had to share the spoils after a controversial penalty deep into injury time.
MLS
Birmingham Star

Red Bulls handle rival New York City FC at Yankee Stadium

Omir Fernandez scored in the 43rd minute as the visiting New York Red Bulls survived constant pressure in the second half and held on for 1-0 victory over New York City FC Saturday night at Yankee Stadium in the Hudson River Derby. A Bronx native, Fernandez got his sixth career...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Red Bulls#New York City Fc#Yankee Stadium#The Red Bulls
jerseysportingnews.com

Red Bulls single goal takes down NYCFC in the Bronx

It has been over five years since the New York Red Bulls earned a victory against their Blue rivals in the Big Ballpark in the Bronx. Since the seven-goal clean sheet Red Wedding, the Red Bulls have either earned a point or lost all of the points. After 90 minutes of hard-fought action and determination, the team in Red team got the win with a one goal to nil victory.
MLS
BBC

Chelsea 0-1 Man City: The pick of the stats

Manchester City have won back-to-back away top-flight games against Chelsea for the first time since January 1955. Chelsea have lost their last two home Premier League games against reigning champions (also 0-2 v Liverpool last season), after going unbeaten in each of the previous 13 such matches (won seven, drawn six).
PREMIER LEAGUE
WPRI

Hometown Hero: Eliza Hellendrung, LaSalle

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Eliza Hellendrung. The reigning 1st Team All-State pick scored the game winning goal in the D-I Soccer Finals helping LaSalle bring home it’s 14th State Championship last Spring. “With COVID we were unsure about what was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Omir Fernandez nets equalizer as Red Bulls tie Union

Omir Fernandez scored the tying goal in the 37th minute as the host New York Red Bulls rallied for a 1-1 draw against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. The Red Bulls (8-11-7, 31 points) pushed their unbeaten streak to four games (2-0-2)...
MLS
CBS Boston

Wednesday Was A Good Night For The Red Sox In AL Wild Card Race

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday night was an almost unfathomably bad night for the Red Sox. Wednesday was a lot better. Playing against the worst team in baseball, in front of what appeared to be maybe 75 fans in Baltimore, the Red Sox got a solid start from Nate Eovaldi, a big offensive night from J.D. Martinez, some insurance runs late, and a desperately needed 6-0 victory. The win snapped a horribly timed four-game losing streak for Boston, a streak which had inexplicably carried through the series opener on Tuesday. At the same time of the Red Sox’ win, the Blue...
MLB
CBS Chicago

White Sox Legend Frank Thomas Leads Group Purchase Of Field Of Dreams in Iowa

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former White Sox player and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas has purchased the controlling stakes to the Field of Dreams movie site and ballpark in eastern Iowa. Thomas along with real estate developer Rick Heidner, an initial investor of the Go the Distance Baseball, purchased all of the interest owned by Denise M. Stillman from This is Heaven, LLC, according to a press release from Go The Distance, LLC.  Go the Distance Baseball is a real estate development company established a decade ago to preserve the Field of Dreams Movie Site farm as a baseball shrine for future generations. The...
IOWA STATE
thehinsdalean.com

From the Red Devils to the Red Bulls

In his second game as starting left back with Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls on April 25, Hinsdale's Andrew Gutman was in Los Angeles for a nationally televised contest. About 26 minutes in, Gutman worked his way into the opposing penalty area, took a pass from teammate Brian White and unleashed a left footed shot past the Galaxy goalkeeper and into the bottom right corner of the goal.
MLS
jerseysportingnews.com

Red Bulls tie Union, Fernandez Scores in Second-Straight Game

Fresh off their 1-0 win in the second Hudson River Derby, the New York Red Bulls were back at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday to face the Philadelphia Union for the third time this season. The Union took the first match 1-0 and the second game in July was a 1-1 tie at Red Bull Arena.
MLS
chatsports.com

Game #160: A’s hang on to beat Astros 8-6

The Oakland A’s can still do some damage, when they’re not playing the Seattle Mariners. The A’s took a big lead and then withstood a late comeback attempt in an 8-6 win over the Houston Astros on Friday, opening the final series of the 2021 season on the road at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
chatsports.com

Bryson DeChambeau thrills but falls short of long-drive World Champion Kyle Berkshire

Of course Bryson DeChambeau didn’t win the Professional Long Drivers Association’s World Championship on Friday. This week was the 2020 U.S. Open winner’s first foray into the muscled-up world of long ball, and he was competing against faster swingers with years of experience. DeChambeau beating the long-drive pros at their...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy