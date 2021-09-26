TV this week: Tony Awards celebrate the return of Broadway

With all the uncertainty around Broadway right now, one thing’s for sure: The Tony Awards this year will be unlike any other. The 2021 ceremony comes just as Broadway has begun its recovery from the extended, unprecedented shutdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with theaters across midtown incorporating new safety protocols while keeping a wary eye on variants and breakthrough infections. Held at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre rather than the usual Radio City Music Hall, the show on Sept. 26 will be split into two parts, with the first half streamed on Paramount Plus and a second part, conceived as a splashy showcase for Broadway’s overall return, getting a network spotlight on CBS.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO