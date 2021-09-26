CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

TV this week: Tony Awards celebrate the return of Broadway

By Chuck Barney
Mercury News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for Sept. 26-Oct. 2. WATCH THIS: “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! — “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom, Jr. hosts a lively concert special celebrating the joys of live theater and the reopening of Broadway. Among the stars appearing at New York City’s Winter Garden Theatre and performing stage musical classics are Annaleigh Ashford, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Ben Platt, Chita Rivera and more. The special follows a live-steam presentation of the “74th Annual Tony Awards,” honoring the top shows and performances of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was halted by the pandemic. “Broadway’s Back!” (9 p.m. Sunday, CBS); “Tony Awards” (4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Sunday, Paramount+).

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tony Awards: Here’s Everything You Didn’t See on TV

After 27 months, the Tony Awards returned on Sunday night to honor Broadway’s best. The ceremony — highlighting the shortened 2019-2020 season — served as an emotional ode to the power of live theater, as well as an elaborately produced advertisement to get audiences back to the Great White Way. Split between streaming and live TV, viewers at home were treated to galvanic performances (hello, Jennifer Holliday!) and moving speeches. Still, there’s plenty that cameras didn’t capture at the Winter Garden Theater in Manhattan.  Here’s everything you didn’t see during the four-hour telecast. A plea to wear masks Broadway’s back, as audiences were...
ENTERTAINMENT
cititour.com

Star-Filled Tony Awards TV Special to Air on September 26

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!,” a celebration of the return of Broadway shows, will air on Sunday, September 26 on CBS from 9pm-11pm. Hosted by Leslie Odom, Jr, this unprecedent event will feature superstar Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners re-uniting on stage to perform beloved classics and celebrate the joy of live theatre. Among the stars who will appear are Annaleigh Ashford, Kerry Butler, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega and BD Wong.
CELEBRITIES
Asbury Park Press

Everything you need to know about the 2021 Tony Awards and Broadway special

"The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!" and the American Theatre Wing's 74th annual Tony Awards — celebrating the return to live theater and commemorating the 2019-2020 season — takes place live on Sunday, Sept. 26, from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York. The four-hour, multi-platform event will be shown on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.
PERFORMING ARTS
The Oakland Press

TV: Apple TV+ establishes ‘Foundation,’ Tony Awards, ‘Simpsons’ is 33!

Jared Harris (“Mad Men”) stars as a prognosticating mathematician in the complex world of the new series “Foundation,” in which humans live scattered on planets throughout the galaxy — all ruled by the Galactic Empire. This series, an adaptation of the Isaac Asimov sci-fi book series, debuts Friday, Sept. 24, on Apple TV+.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annaleigh Ashford
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Audra Mcdonald
Person
Ben Platt
Person
Russell Hornsby
Person
Bebe Neuwirth
Person
Chita Rivera
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Leslie Odom
Person
Idina Menzel
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
The Independent

Tony Awards: Broadway hopes to razzle-dazzle after shutdown

Broadway is in need of a boost these days so it has smartly called on one of its most beloved, award-winning stage veterans for help — Audra McDonald McDonald has been tapped to host the Tony Awards on Sunday, a telecast which theater producers hope can serve as a splashy advertisement that a post-pandemic Broadway is inching back to normalcy.“I was honored that they asked me, and I am so happy to be a part of bringing Broadway back online, as it were,” McDonald told The Associated Press. “Broadway is my family.”The typical three-hour awards show this year has...
PERFORMING ARTS
cbslocal.com

Tony Awards Take On New Meaning As Broadway Stages Big Comeback

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge” will resume performances Friday, and one of the show’s actors is already celebrating a big win ahead of this weekend’s Tony Awards. The long delayed ceremony will be followed by a special concert to honor the community’s comeback. By now, you ought to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
seattlepi.com

Tony Awards Make Comeback as Nominees Discuss a Changed Broadway

With all the uncertainty around Broadway right now, one thing’s for sure: The Tony Awards this year will be unlike any other. The 2021 ceremony comes just as Broadway has begun its recovery from the extended, unprecedented shutdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with theaters across midtown incorporating new safety protocols while keeping a wary eye on variants and breakthrough infections. Held at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre rather than the usual Radio City Music Hall, the show on Sept. 26 will be split into two parts, with the first half streamed on Paramount Plus and a second part, conceived as a splashy showcase for Broadway’s overall return, getting a network spotlight on CBS.
PERFORMING ARTS
newsbrig.com

How To Watch The Tony Awards On TV, Streaming & Demand – News Brig

The 74th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Audra McDonald, will be livestreamed Sunday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, exclusively on Paramount+. The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!, hosted by Leslie Odom, Jr., airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Apple Tv#Las Vegas#Cbs#Paramount#Starz#American#Pbs
yoursun.com

Weekend TV: 'The Simpsons' open 33rd season with a musical, Tony Awards and more

Everyone's favorite Springfield family has broken into song many times over the past three decades, but there's never been an all-musical episode. That changes with this season premiere in which the gang revamps a stage production that has more than a little in common with "Rent." The numbers, penned by the same team that contributed to "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," aren't particularly catchy, but it's fun to watch Homer get pumped up about something other than chocolate doughnuts. 8 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Tony Awards Review: Broadway Teaches TV A Lesson With Livestream-Broadcast Hybrid

Broadway, you might have heard, is back, and, miracle of miracles, it seems to have figured out how to present a truly excellent television awards show. Splitting the traditional three hours into four and somehow coming up with the right math, Tony organizers, Paramount+ and CBS presented a two-hour livestreamed 74th Annual Tony Awards and, immediately following, the two-hour broadcast concert special The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!. The approach worked remarkably well. The no-nonsense presentation of award announcements and acceptance speeches was followed by a lively special that impressively showcased contemporary Broadway musicals on their home turfs and classic reunions that...
MOVIES
Cleveland.com

This week’s top TV picks: Tony Awards, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & more

DON’T MISS: “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! — “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. hosts a lively concert special celebrating the joys of live theater and the reopening of Broadway. Among the stars appearing at New York City’s Winter Garden Theatre and performing stage musical classics are Annaleigh Ashford, Kristin Chenoweth, Andre De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Ben Platt, Chita Rivera and more. The special follows a livestream presentation of the “74th Annual Tony Awards,” honoring the top shows and performances of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was halted by the pandemic. “Broadway’s Back!” (9 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS); “Tony Awards” (7 p.m., Paramount+).
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Why a weirdly concocted Tony Awards was the booster shot Broadway needed

The long-postponed Tony Awards were presented on Sunday night to recognize the best of a Broadway season that was cut short when COVID-19 forced theaters to close in March last year. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" dominated the night, winning 10 awards, including awards for director (Alex Timbers) and best musical....
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

Special Tony Winners ‘American Utopia,’ Broadway Advocacy Coalition Celebrate Broadway Diversity, Pandemic Evolution

Presented to outstanding productions, artists and organizations that don't fall into the competitive categories, this year's honorees offer a vision of Broadway post-pandemic shutdown. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. This year’s special Tony Award winners celebrated Broadway’s comeback and changes due...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Beast

The Tony Awards Was a Night of Extremely Mixed Messages About Broadway

There were three major messages transmitted from Sunday night’s much-delayed 74th Tony Awards. First: “Hello, the rest of America and international tourists, come to New York, and buy Broadway tickets because the hometown population cannot keep The Lion King and Wicked going. Sitting in a theater wearing masks is meh. But, right now at least, there’s hardly any coughing, and mercifully less mastication of crunchy foods.”
PERFORMING ARTS
yale.edu

Yalies win Tony Awards as Broadway re-emerges from shutdown

Five Yale alumni took home Tony Awards on Sept. 26 in the categories of acting, directing, scenic design, and costume design. The Tony Awards celebrate the best of Broadway theater. Yale-trained actors and theater professionals were also well represented as nominees for the prestigious honor. Tony winners from the Yale...
THEATER & DANCE
NJ.com

Tony Awards winners: Where to buy tickets to see the Broadway shows

The cathartic 2021 Tony Awards took place on Sunday, after a year in which Broadway went dark. The top Tony Awards winners were Matthew Lopez’s “The Inheritance” for Best Play and “Moulin Rouge: The Musical” for Best Musical. “Rouge” took home 10 trophies. Other success stories included the Alanis Morissette...
PERFORMING ARTS
Variety

‘True Lies’ CBS Pilot Casts Ginger Gonzaga in Lead Role Opposite Steve Howey (EXCLUSIVE)

Ginger Gonzaga will star opposite Steve Howey in the “True Lies” pilot at CBS, Variety has learned exclusively. Gonzaga will star as Helen, the role played in the “True Lies” film by Jamie Lee Curtis. Variety previously exclusively reported that Howey would star as Harry, who was played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film. Helen is described as Harry’s supportive wife, mother of two teenage kids and a linguistics professor who is getting annoyed by Harry’s constant business trips away from home. Increasingly angered, she feels as if she’s been robbed of the life she once envisioned for herself. Thrilled when Harry invites...
MOVIES
BBC

Tony Awards: US TV audience slumps to all-time low

The US TV audience for the Tony Awards hit a new low despite a star-studded cast promoting Broadway's return. CBS said 2.6 million people tuned in for Sunday's two-hour special, titled Broadway's Back. In 2019, the last time the Tony Awards were held, some 5.4 million people watched the ceremony...
ENTERTAINMENT
ourtribune.com

Tony Award-winning Musical HADESTOWN On Sale Friday - Broadway at the Hobby Center

HADESTOWN, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, makes Houston debut as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2021-22 Season. HADESTOWN will play the Hobby Center January 4-9, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 1 at 10 AM.
HOUSTON, TX
Deadline

Daniel Craig And Ruth Negga Heading To Broadway In ‘Macbeth’

Daniel Craig will return to Broadway next spring in the starring role of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, with Ruth Negga taking on Lady Macbeth in an all-new, 15-week production to be directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, producers announced today. Macbeth will begin performances on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre, with an official opening on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. “Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well,” said Macbeth producer Barbara Broccoli, who also produces the James Bond film franchise that featured Craig in the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy