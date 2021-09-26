CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2021 Week 3 NFL predictions, bets

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers have been bitter rivals dating all the way back to 1960 and the two AFC West squads will square off on Sunday in a big Week 3 matchup. Kansas City has dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 matchups against the Chargers. However, Los Angeles enters Sunday's showdown having won five of its last six games dating back to last season.

FOX Sports

NFL Odds: How to bet Chiefs vs. Eagles

If asked before the season which of these two teams would be at the bottom of its division before their Week 4 matchup, very, very, very few fans would have picked the Kansas City Chiefs instead of the Philadelphia Eagles. Yet that's where we stand headed into Sunday, where the...
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
