DIY Map String Art With An Industrial Vibe

homedit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a unique handmade gift idea? Or perhaps you’re in need of some great DIY wall art ideas for your home. Either way, this DIY map string art with an industrial vibe is sure to get you inspired! You can create virtually any shape or picture with string art, and a few simple twists can make the wall art completely custom to you and your life and style.

