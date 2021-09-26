June Rogers touts non-partisan status, community involvement as keys to council success
Performer, advocate and former Fairbanks Arts Association director June Rogers is running for re-election for City Council Seat B. Rogers, whose Inupiaq name is Aapulk, comes from Alaska Native ancestry and has lived in the state for most of her 77-year-long life. Right after school, she started a construction business and was taking some university classes in her free time, including courses in law, where she was the only woman.www.newsminer.com
