Fairbanks, AK

June Rogers touts non-partisan status, community involvement as keys to council success

By Alena Naiden
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerformer, advocate and former Fairbanks Arts Association director June Rogers is running for re-election for City Council Seat B. Rogers, whose Inupiaq name is Aapulk, comes from Alaska Native ancestry and has lived in the state for most of her 77-year-long life. Right after school, she started a construction business and was taking some university classes in her free time, including courses in law, where she was the only woman.

