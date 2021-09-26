Bwoglines: Rough News Edition
Happening in the World: The Taliban hung the dead bodies of four alleged kidnappers in the Afghan city of Herat. The bodies were hung in various public squares around the city. A day before the hangings, a Taliban official said the Taliban would resume executions and other violent acts as punishments. This act comes on the heels of many reports of human rights violations throughout Afghanistan (BBC).
