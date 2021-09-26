CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Bwoglines: Rough News Edition

By Conor Wolff
Bwog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least we have an awesome speaker coming tomorrow, right?. Happening in the World: The Taliban hung the dead bodies of four alleged kidnappers in the Afghan city of Herat. The bodies were hung in various public squares around the city. A day before the hangings, a Taliban official said the Taliban would resume executions and other violent acts as punishments. This act comes on the heels of many reports of human rights violations throughout Afghanistan (BBC).

bwog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Montana State
New York City, NY
Government
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Amtrak#Nyt#Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Community Policy