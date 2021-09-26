CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairbanks, AK

Community service, a sense of city pride drive Jonathan Bagwill's run for City Council

By Alena Naiden
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA long-time pastor and former military serviceman, Jonathan Bagwill is running for Seat B on the Fairbanks City Council. Bagwiil, 47, was born at Fort Wainwright but traveled for his father’s military career while growing up. He moved back to Alaska in 1994, married his wife Cathy in 1995, and they’ve been here since. A pastor for 13 years, Bagwill has also served in Alaska Army and Alaska Air National Guards and worked various jobs, from being an electrician to working in the service industry.

www.newsminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairbanks, AK
Elections
Local
Alaska Government
Fairbanks, AK
Government
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
City
Fairbanks, AK
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#Community Service#Sen#Race#Alaska Army#The City Council
CNN

House passes 30-day extension for highway funding

(CNN) — The House of Representatives on Friday night passed a resolution extending funding for the Highway Trust Fund for 30 days, hours after funding for the program had lapsed at midnight. The resolution now goes to the Senate, which has adjourned for the night, and will gavel back in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy