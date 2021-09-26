Community service, a sense of city pride drive Jonathan Bagwill's run for City Council

A long-time pastor and former military serviceman, Jonathan Bagwill is running for Seat B on the Fairbanks City Council. Bagwiil, 47, was born at Fort Wainwright but traveled for his father’s military career while growing up. He moved back to Alaska in 1994, married his wife Cathy in 1995, and they’ve been here since. A pastor for 13 years, Bagwill has also served in Alaska Army and Alaska Air National Guards and worked various jobs, from being an electrician to working in the service industry.