WASHINGTON — Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate and House approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. Ohio Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman voted against it.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO