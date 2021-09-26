Little People, Big World’s Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff’s Family Album: Photos

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

The growing Roloff gang! Since exiting Little People, Big World in 2018, Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff have been busy raising their family.

The former TLC personalities wed in September 2014 in Oregon, announcing in February 2017 that their first child was on the way.

“I was so surprised,” Audrey exclusively told Us Weekly of her pregnancy at the time. “It didn’t hit me until I heard the heartbeat at our first doctor’s appointment.”

Her husband chimed in, “My dad, [Matt Roloff], teared up and my mom, [Amy Roloff], screamed.”

Ember arrived seven months later with the new parents telling Us, “Labor is such a wild and miraculous process and meeting our baby girl for the first time filled us with uncontainable joy. We are so thankful for this little life we’ve been blessed with and cannot wait to see all that she becomes. She’s beautiful. We are feeling so thankful and blessed that God has entrusted us with this little life. We are excited for the journey of parenthood that lies ahead. Welcome to our family Ember, may you be a glowing, fierce, and radiant light in this world.”

By July 2019, Audrey was pregnant again with baby No. 2. Her and Jeremy’s son, Bode, was born in January of the following year. “Ember Jean is very excited to have a little brother and we’re thrilled to be a family of four!” they told Us in a 2020 statement. “We’re thankful for a healthy baby and we appreciate everyone’s support during this time!”

After the little one’s arrival, the former reality stars spoke exclusively to Us about their future family plans, saying they’ve “always” wanted a big brood.

“I do feel like my body [is] totally recovered now,” Audrey said in January 2021. “I’m a year out. Bode — he just had his 1st birthday. So we want to have more kids sometime soon in the near future.”

The couple conceived their third “tie-breaker” child later that same year. “Our family’s growing!” Jeremy told his Instagram followers in July 2021. “Maybe I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now?”

After rejecting the vehicle option in his comments, the expectant star wrote in a post of her own: “We’re about to be a family of five! Our little tie breaker is coming this November! And no, we aren’t finding out gender until baby is here this time.”

Keep scrolling to see the A Love Letter Life authors’ sweetest moments with their children, from family vacations to holiday celebrations.