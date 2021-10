Sometimes being a loud, mean, know-it-all just means you are loud and mean. The "Fargo Recall Team" (aka "Let Parents Decide That") has the corner on loud and mean. ALLCAPS and “!!!” read as combative and in-your-face on social media and translates to first day of school "protests" complete with signs that call to mind torches and pitchforks. Their children must be so proud.