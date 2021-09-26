Pedestrian Malls in the 21st Century
The COVID-19 pandemic, writes Stephan Schmidt, emphasized the importance of public, outdoor space as cities around the world opened previously car-centric streets to pedestrians and reimagined street space as more than a way to move cars from place to place. "Alternatively referred to as slow, open, shared or active streets, many of these pandemic-inspired closures were successful, and several cities opted to continue these street changes over the course of the summer."www.planetizen.com
