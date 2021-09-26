Pedestrian Malls in the 21st Century

With commute patterns shifting drastically due to the rise in remote work over the last year and a half, public transit agencies across the country must reorganize their services to serve new needs. In the Twin Cities, the need to shift away from focusing on peak-hour service has provided Metro Transit with an opportunity to adjust their services to attract new riders. Bill Lindeke reports on the three new programs that the agency hopes will revive their ridership and encourage more people to use transit for different purposes.

