CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Landscaping

Pedestrian Malls in the 21st Century

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic, writes Stephan Schmidt, emphasized the importance of public, outdoor space as cities around the world opened previously car-centric streets to pedestrians and reimagined street space as more than a way to move cars from place to place. "Alternatively referred to as slow, open, shared or active streets, many of these pandemic-inspired closures were successful, and several cities opted to continue these street changes over the course of the summer."

www.planetizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hamptons.com

Historic Charm + 21st Century Amenities

This exceptional residence in the heart of Sag Harbor Village seamlessly blends wonderful historic details, that would be nearly impossible to replicate, with 21st century sensibility and features. Move right into this beautifully appointed home or reimagine it to your personal aesthetic. In 3,000+/- sq. ft. of living space there are 5 bedrooms, 5 and 1 half baths plus a full basement. The home was built in 1832 for Rev. Samuel King, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, the Old Whalers Church, and is replete with original features.
SAG HARBOR, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malls#Weather#Cars#American
PLANetizen

Chicago Dismantles Leland 'Slow Street' Three Months Early

During the pandemic, Chicago's Leland Street became a 'Slow Street,' letting residents use the space for walking, biking, and other active recreation and transportation. As John Greenfield reports, last November, the city dismantled the traffic calming infrastructure for snow plowing season, bringing it back in the spring. But "this year all of the traffic barrels and barricades were removed right after Labor Day, about three months earlier than last year. That’s despite the fact that it’s currently absolutely perfect for walking, jogging, and biking on streets where active transportation and recreation is made safer by banning motorized through traffic."
POLITICS
PLANetizen

U.S. City Planning 101

Understand the role of city and regional planning in contemporary society. Understand the basic trajectory of urban form and city planning throughout history. Understand how a wide range of professions, individuals and organizations influence planning decisions. Understand how the struggle for racial, social, and environmental justice has shaped and continues...
EDUCATION
PLANetizen

Student-Designed Cool Sidewalk Could Reduce 'Urban Heat Island' Effect

Traditional concrete sidewalks "absorb heat, occasionally buckling because of the pressure from heated expansion; and can even reflect heat, causing 'heat islands' in urban areas." Hope Muñoz and Rachel Whitt report on an innovation that could replace concrete with cooler, more environmentally friendly materials. Research students at the University of New Mexico have "designed a sidewalk built using recycled and less energy- and carbon-intensive materials," which is also much thinner than the average four-inch sidewalk.
ENVIRONMENT
PLANetizen

Three New Programs to Increase Transit Ridership in the Twin Cities

With commute patterns shifting drastically due to the rise in remote work over the last year and a half, public transit agencies across the country must reorganize their services to serve new needs. In the Twin Cities, the need to shift away from focusing on peak-hour service has provided Metro Transit with an opportunity to adjust their services to attract new riders. Bill Lindeke reports on the three new programs that the agency hopes will revive their ridership and encourage more people to use transit for different purposes.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Landscaping
San Mateo Daily Journal

San Mateo OKs pedestrian malls

A pedestrian mall is coming to segments of South B Street in downtown San Mateo following City Council approval, with the safe street walking zones closed to vehicles hailed as a way to increase community and improve the downtown’s long-term future. “This council’s commitment to providing this pedestrian mall is...
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy