CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Woman and child killed in fall from concourse at Padres' Petco Park

By Mike Axisa
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old child were killed in a fall at Petco Park less than an hour before the start of Saturday afternoon's Padres vs. Braves game, according to multiple reports. Police told reporters, including Gary Robbins and Lori Weisberg of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the deaths "appeared to be suspicious" but it was too early to determine if they were accidental or intentional.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tributes to mother and 2-year-old boy who died falling from Petco Park after ‘jumping’ on a table

A woman and her two-year-old son fell to their death from a balcony at the Padres’ Petco Park baseball stadium in San Diego on Saturday.Tributes have poured in on social media for Raquel Wilkins, 40, and her infant son Denzel Browning-Wilkins who were on the third level concourse on the west side of the stadium, adjacent to Tony Gwynn Way sidewalk when they fell to the ground. Wilkins has left behind her fiancé, the father of the child killed, who was in the stadium at the time of the fall. The couple had gotten engaged the same day, with Wilkins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Mom and 2-year-old child fall to their deaths in Petco Park tragedy

A woman and her 2-year-old child died after falling six stories from the dining concourse at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday night, police confirmed. The unidentified 40-year-old mother and child fell at around 3:50 p.m., ahead of the 4:15 p.m. Padres-Braves game, police told KSWB-TV. Emergency responders arrived...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Gwynn
Gephardt Daily

Mom, toddler fall to deaths at Padres’ Petco Park

Sept. 26 (UPI) — A mother and her 2-year-old son fell to their deaths at Petco Park during the San Diego Padres’ home game against the Atlanta Braves, the city’s police department said. Shortly before 4 p.m. PT Saturday, police said they were notified that two people had fallen from...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Petco Park#The Concourse#Braves#Sdpd
Valley News

Deaths of woman, toddler at Petco Park `suspicious,’ police say

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities today were investigating the deaths of a 40-year-old San Diego woman and her 2-year-old son, who fell from Petco Park's third floor onto the sidewalk below in an incident police described as "suspicious.'' "We are deeply saddened by the loss of life at Petco Park last evening,'' the Padres said in a statement Sunday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of those involved. We will continue to refrain from comment on the nature of the incident as it is an ongoing investigation by the San Diego Police Department.'' Shane Harris, president of People's Association of Justice Advocates and a San Diego civic leader, said he plans to stop by Tony Gwynn Way and L Street at 6:30 p.m. Sunday to pay his respects to the mother and child, and to light a candl.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KABC

Witness Comes Forward With More Details On Death Of Mother, Child At Petco Park

(San Diego, CA) — A witness is coming forward with more details on the death of a mother and her son at Petco Park in San Diego. In a statement to KNSD-TV, the witness, who wished not to be identified, said the mother, the child and a man were sitting at a picnic table on the third level concourse of the San Diego Padres stadium Saturday. She witnessed the mother get up on the picnic table bench with her son before losing her balance and nearly falling. The witness described the woman as seeming happy and laughing. The witness then said about a minute later, the woman tried standing on the bench again, and when she looked back, the woman had apparently fallen over the railing and onto the street below. No screams were heard, but the witness said she heard the sound of the woman hitting the sidewalk. San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Division is investigating the incident.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Police describe deadly fall at Petco Park as ‘suspicious,’ vigil held

SAN DIEGO — A candlelight vigil took place Sunday evening as authorities continue their investigation into what they described as “suspicious” deaths of a mother and child who fell nearly six stories from Petco Park’s concourse dining area Saturday. “It is early in the investigation and little is known about...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Merced Sun-Star

2-year-old boy, mom die in 6-story fall before game at San Diego stadium, police say

A 2-year-old boy and his mother fell to their deaths Saturday from the third level of Petco Park in San Diego before the start of a Padres home game, police said. The 40-year-old woman and her child fell the equivalent of six stories to Tony Gwynn Drive just before 4 p.m., KGTV reported. Fans crossing a pedestrian bridge called 911 to report the fall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Mother, 2-Year-Old Son Fall To Their Deaths At Petco Park In San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — There were many unanswered questions this weekend after a mother and her son died at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday. Detectives say the two were at a concession area on the third level before they fell to the sidewalk below. The incident in the 200 block of Tony Gwynn Way happened just before the Padres-Braves game started around 3:51 p.m. Saturday. Two officers quickly responded and discovered the bodies. Life-saving measures were administered but both died at the scene. The victims’ identities have not been released, but both are residents of San Diego. They were described as a 40-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son. The child’s father was also at the game. Both deaths are considered as suspicious. What led up to the incident is still unclear and the deaths are being investigated. Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegouniontribune.com

Police investigate fatal fall of mother, son at ballpark

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game,the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The woman, 40, and the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chatsports.com

Mother, Toddler Die After Fall at Petco Park

A mother and her two-year-old son fell to their deaths at Petco Park, home of the Padres, minutes before the team's game Saturday against the Braves, according to a release from the San Diego Police Department. Police said that shortly before 4 p.m., police officers were alerted that two people...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy