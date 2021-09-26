Woman and child killed in fall from concourse at Padres' Petco Park
A 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old child were killed in a fall at Petco Park less than an hour before the start of Saturday afternoon's Padres vs. Braves game, according to multiple reports. Police told reporters, including Gary Robbins and Lori Weisberg of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the deaths "appeared to be suspicious" but it was too early to determine if they were accidental or intentional.www.cbssports.com
