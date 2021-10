It would be easy to assume that Ashes of Creation will be thin on lore owing to its PvP sandbox nature and its main throughline of player actions having an impact on the world. That might not be exactly the case, however, as the game has recently picked up a new hire that will very likely do something to flesh out the world’s narrative: Wynne McLaughlin, the former lead writer and narrative designer for The Elder Scrolls Online, who left Zenimax Online Studios in June of 2021 after writing for the game for nine years.

