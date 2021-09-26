CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Ripa Was All Go Blue at the Big House This Weekend

By Lisa Marie
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 6 days ago
Kelly Ripa was all “Go Blue” this weekend, and you can chalk it up to getting into being the parent of a Wolverine. The talk show star, and actor hubby Mark Consuelos, were spotted at the Big House Saturday for the University of Michigan vs Rutgers game. Both took to Instagram to post pictures in the stands along with son Joaquin, a freshman this year at U of M. Ripa was even sporting a Michigan shirt and captioned her post “Go Blue”.

