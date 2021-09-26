Kelly Ripa Was All Go Blue at the Big House This Weekend

This week Steve is showing off his daughter Charlotte's singing skills with some amazingly cute audio. This week’s first Daddy Tip is to ignore your toddler every once in a while. Charlotte has been very attention focused ever since her sister Izzy was born and now she hates when it’s not focused on her. When my wife and I are talking, she will be trying to talk over us or do something to get our attention. At first, we would stop the conversation and acknowledge her, but now we learned that is a bad idea. Why? Because then the toddler learns that they can steal attention from us. So now, we ignore her when she is being an attention seeker and it’s slowly teaching her that it isn’t always about Charlotte.

