Beaverton’s Nike warns of holiday delays, trims full-year sales estimate

By SOURAV D
Financial World
Financial World
 5 days ago
Nike Inc., the Beaverton, Oregon-based American multinational footwear manufacturer, had reported a net profit of 23 per cent over first quarter of its fiscal 2022 later this week, however, the sports footwear industry mogul had slashed its fiscal 2022 sales forecast and cautioned of potential delays in holiday shopping season, laying the blames on a supply chain crunch which appeared to have plagued a swathe of critical sectors ranging from retail to telecom to housing market.

BBC

Nike and Costco warn of product shortages and delays

US sportswear giant Nike and US retail giant Costco both say they are facing product shortages and delays due to global supply chain problems. Nike said production and delivery of its shoes would impacted until next spring, as it struggles with shipping issues and a worker shortage in Asia. Meanwhile,...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

After Nike's Earnings, I Have a Warning About the Stock

Athletic apparel and footwear giant Nike (NKE) reported its fiscal first-quarter performance on Thursday night. There was a lot of "good" to look at. But there was also some trouble in the supply chain that is expected to persist, impacting several quarters. The stock sold off overnight and into early trading Friday.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Supply Chain Woes Drag Down Nike Sales

Snarled supply chains and lost production from factory closures due to COVID are dampening Nike Inc.'s revenue growth through a combination of lost sales and higher transportation costs. Nike (NYSE: NKE) reported $12.25 billion in revenues for the quarter ended Aug. 31, a 16% gain from last year that came...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Nike Misses Q1 Revenue Estimates, Shares Fall

Nike Inc. reported results for the first quarter of 2022 that missed analysts’ expectations on the revenue side. Overall, the athletic giant on Thursday reported growth, with revenues for the quarter at $12.2 billion, up 16% year over year. However, this fell short of estimates of $12.46 billion in revenues from a survey of analysts. Net income was $1.9 billion, up 23% year over year, with diluted earnings per share increasing 22% to $1.16, versus an expected $1.11. Nike shares dropped in extended trading on Thursday and were down about 3% in the hour after it released earnings. Nike direct sales were $4.7 billion,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Oregonian

Factory shutdowns put crimp in Nike’s sales

The great supply chain disruption has hit home at Nike. Factory closures in Asia will lead to lower revenue growth and some product shortages for the rest of Nike’s fiscal year, company officials said. Nike revised its estimate of second-quarter revenue to be flat or down slightly. “We’ve lost 10...
BUSINESS
gcaptain.com

Nike Sales Miss Estimates as Supply Chain Crunch Looms

Sept 23 (Reuters) – Nike Inc missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, signaling weaker-than-expected demand as it struggles with a supply chain crunch in Vietnam ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season. The Beaverton, Oregon-based company’s shares, which are down about 9% from their record high hit in August,...
BEAVERTON, OR
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Nike is scrambling to fix supply chain problems as holiday shopping looms

If you're coveting a new pair of Nike sneakers this holiday season, you might have to wait a while. The sportswear giant has warned that it has been hit by supply chain problems — caused globally by the Covid-19 pandemic — that will impact production and delivery of its goods around the world through next spring.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Ahead of Nike’s Earnings Report, Analysts Warn Vietnam Shutdowns Will Likely Impact Sales

Athletic giant Nike Inc. is scheduled to report its fiscal first quarter results next week, and though market watchers expect another batch of favorable numbers, they’re also warning of trouble ahead for the Swoosh. Analysts Jim Duffy of Stifel and John Kernan of Cowen have lowered their estimates for Nike’s full-year sales. In notes this week to investors, they specifically citing the production shutdown in Vietnam, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Factories in Vietnam have been closed since late July following severe outbreaks of the coronavirus in the country. The closures come at time when the global supply chain system is already...
ECONOMY
