Beaverton’s Nike warns of holiday delays, trims full-year sales estimate
Nike Inc., the Beaverton, Oregon-based American multinational footwear manufacturer, had reported a net profit of 23 per cent over first quarter of its fiscal 2022 later this week, however, the sports footwear industry mogul had slashed its fiscal 2022 sales forecast and cautioned of potential delays in holiday shopping season, laying the blames on a supply chain crunch which appeared to have plagued a swathe of critical sectors ranging from retail to telecom to housing market.www.financial-world.org
