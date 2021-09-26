Beaverton’s Nike warns of holiday delays, trims full-year sales estimate

Athletic giant Nike Inc. is scheduled to report its fiscal first quarter results next week, and though market watchers expect another batch of favorable numbers, they’re also warning of trouble ahead for the Swoosh. Analysts Jim Duffy of Stifel and John Kernan of Cowen have lowered their estimates for Nike’s full-year sales. In notes this week to investors, they specifically citing the production shutdown in Vietnam, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Factories in Vietnam have been closed since late July following severe outbreaks of the coronavirus in the country. The closures come at time when the global supply chain system is already...

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO