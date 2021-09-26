CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

David Byrne on the return of the group social experience: "A very important part of our humanity was severed from us."

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy musician and Talking Heads founding member David Byrne, currently appearing on Broadway in "David Byrne's American Utopia":. I've been a performer all my life. At some point in my life, I realized that these experiences changed me as a person. I realized this was a collective kind of ritual going on that was healing for me, and sometimes it had a similar effect on the audiences as well.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

David Byrne wins Special Tony Award for American Utopia

David Byrne was honoured with a Special Tony Award at the 74th Annual ceremony. The former Talking Heads frontman accepted the prize at New York City's Winter Garden Theatre on Sunday (26.09.21) for his outstanding Broadway production, 'American Utopia', which shares a name with his 2018 solo album of the same name.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

BYRNE IS BACK! David Byrne's American Utopia Returns To Rock Broadway

We could all use a little Utopia right now, and David Byrne’s AMERICAN UTOPIA is burning down a brand new house on Broadway! Talking Heads superstar David Byrne has brought his acclaimed rock spectacle AMERICAN UTOPIA to the St. James Theatre. Don’t miss your chance to see him perform alongside an incredible company of musicians, live on stage, in this “artistically stunning tour de force."
PERFORMING ARTS
thebrag.com

David Byrne just won a Special Tony Award, proving awards season isn’t always awful

David Byrne received a Special Tony Award for American Utopia proving that awards season isn’t always completely awful. The 74th Tonys were held yesterday, September 26th, after being delayed from June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It meant that the awards celebrated plays and musicals from the 2019-2020 season, with the bright lights of Broadway being dimmed for most of the past 18 months.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Top 10 David Byrne Songs

Whether he’s creating a sold-out Social Distance Dance Club during a pandemic, fronting the Talking Heads, playing with St. Vincent, performing solo, or creating the famed show, American Utopia, musician David Byrne is a wonder. He’s also something of a weirdo (in the best of ways). His mind is vast, different, and beautiful.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Byrne
MetroTimes

Revisit David Byrne's 'big suit' with screening of 'Stop Making Sense' at Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater

Dancing with a lamp never looked so good. Arguably the greatest concert film ever made, and, by some analysis, what could serve as the blueprint for the anti-concert concert film, Jonathan Demme’s Stop Making Sense is 88 minutes of near perfection. Demme filmed the David Byrne-fronted Talking Heads over a four-night run in Hollywood in support of the band’s stunning fifth record, Speaking in Tongues, resulting in a once in a lifetime audio-visual experience with elegantly sparse staging, emotive lighting, Byrne’s signature noodle-y physicality, and, of course, the iconic "big suit."
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS LA

Melvin Van Peebles, Iconic Actor, Writer & Director Dies At 89

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Iconic actor, writer and director Melvin Van Peebles has died at 89 years old. “On behalf of the Van Peebles Family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films are saddened to announce the, passing of American Cinema, Melvin Van Peebles, who died last night, at home with family, at the age of 89,” the Criterion Collection said in a statement. “In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles made an incredible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music.” We are saddened to announce the passing of...
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Rihanna Ignites Cultural Appropriation Debate After White Models Rock Braids in Savage x Fenty Show

Billionaire megastar Rihanna rarely gets it wrong. But according to some of her fans, she missed the mark when white models walked her Savage x Fenty catwalk wearing braids. Former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens, who is of Irish, French, Native American and Filipina descent and model Emily Ratajkowski, who is of English, Irish, Polish, German, and Polish Jewish descent — were two of the culprits singled out by Fenty fans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Theater#New York City#Social Animals#American Utopia
Showbiz411

Exclusive: E Street Band’s Stevie van Zandt Finally Explains His Hair Coverings in Terrific New Book

Tuesday is the official publication date of “Unrequited Infatuations,” the really great memoir from Steven van Zandt aka Little Steven, Miami Steve, Stevie, leader of the E Street Band among many other things. I’ve been a fan of Little Steven since he emerged as Bruce Springsteen’s musical director, all star guitarist, songwriter and producer of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes since the mid 70s. He’s also been a very astute political activist.
CELEBRITIES
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘Start Turning Down Roles That Are Meant for a Dark Skin Actor’: Netflix Gets Called Out for Colorism after Zazie Beetz is Casted as Stagecoach Mary

Netflix recently unveiled its trailer for its upcoming western film “The Harder They Fall.” The movie is based on real historical outlaws and cowboys and features an all-Black cast, but one star’s inclusion has sparked outrage from fans eager to see the project. FX’s “Atlanta” actress Zazie Beetz is set...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Telegraph

Black History Month website brands white people ‘genetically defective descendants of albino mutants’

A Black History Month website controlled by a white man featured taxpayer-funded adverts alongside claims that white people are the “genetically defective descendants of albino mutants”, a Telegraph investigation has found. Adverts for organisations such as the police and MI6 ran alongside the anti-white propaganda, which also included the claim...
SOCIETY
Outsider.com

‘The Sopranos’ Star Steven Van Zandt Looks Back on Incredible Cast, How They Became a ‘Tight Group’

His hit series The Sopranos finished its amazing run in June of 2007, and now Steven Van Zandt is now sharing more details about his time on the HBO show’s set. During his recent interview with Ashbury Park Press, Van Zandt stated that he was actually determined to turn The Sopranos cast into a band somehow. “That’s what kind of happened,” he recalled. “Not just from me. [Writer and producer] David Chase was a band guy, as it starts with him, obviously. That was our main bonding. That we were both band guys and that’s what happened in the end.”
TV & VIDEOS
cryptopolitan.com

LABITCONF, the most important Bitcoin event in LATAM, invites the world to El Salvador with a very special edition from November 15 to 20

When El Salvador became the first country in the world to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, also for the first time ever in any industry in the world, 4 highly regarded conferences including Bitcoin Magazine’s, Talent Network’s, Blockchain Summit LATAM’s, and LABITCONF itself as the #1 Bitcoin event in the region, work together around the clock for an unique high quality nonprofit event, where all proceedings will go to support local bitcoin adoption and education.
ECONOMY
MSNBC

David Byrne doesn't want to brag about prescience of 'American Utopia'

The day after the Tony Wards, David Byrne and Joe Scarborough discuss the show and how its relevancy only grew after the tumultuous time since it first debuted. They also discuss the importance of voting in local elections for American democracy, voter suppression and choosing optimism and hope. Sept. 27, 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

CBS News

293K+
Followers
38K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy