David Byrne on the return of the group social experience: "A very important part of our humanity was severed from us."
By musician and Talking Heads founding member David Byrne, currently appearing on Broadway in "David Byrne's American Utopia":. I've been a performer all my life. At some point in my life, I realized that these experiences changed me as a person. I realized this was a collective kind of ritual going on that was healing for me, and sometimes it had a similar effect on the audiences as well.www.cbsnews.com
Comments / 0