This week in history Sept. 24, 1921: Montezuma business booming, first snow seen in town

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 24, 1921:. The Montezuma mining camp has taken on much new life during the past few weeks, and at the present time more properties are showing signs of life in this camp than in any other part of Summit County. Montezuma is primarily a silver camp, and many of its idle properties could at one time boast of being among the best silver producers in the West.