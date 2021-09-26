CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardin County, TN

TBI: Hardin County deputy killed in shooting; Clifton man charged

By Alex Corradetti
WKRN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving a Hardin County deputy. According to a release from the TBI, the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Clifton Police Department were called to a home in the 3000 block of Nance Bend Road in Clifton for a domestic disturbance.

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 10

Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hardin County, TN
City
Clifton, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Hardin County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Hardin County, TN
Government
Clifton, TN
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tbi#Wkrn#Facebook#Tbi Agents
CNN

House passes 30-day extension for highway funding

(CNN) — The House of Representatives on Friday night passed a resolution extending funding for the Highway Trust Fund for 30 days, hours after funding for the program had lapsed at midnight. The resolution now goes to the Senate, which has adjourned for the night, and will gavel back in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy