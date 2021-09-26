TBI: Hardin County deputy killed in shooting; Clifton man charged

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving a Hardin County deputy. According to a release from the TBI, the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Clifton Police Department were called to a home in the 3000 block of Nance Bend Road in Clifton for a domestic disturbance.