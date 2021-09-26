CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions vs. Ravens betting odds for 09/26/21 game; Detroit once again a big underdog

By Matt Durr
MLive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third consecutive week, oddsmakers aren’t giving the Detroit Lions much of a chance of winning their game. With the Baltimore Ravens coming to town fresh off of an impressive win over the Kansas City Chiefs, sportsbooks in Michigan have the Lions as at least a touchdown underdog, with some offering a spread of +8 for Detroit.

