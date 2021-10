When it comes to employment in the 21st century this is a talent driven era. Old models of brick and mortar buildings with jobs are becoming outdated. Junction City will be at the forefront of the new Junction for Military / Civilian Innovation project that could eventually be implemented at all military installations in the nation to help troops transition out of the service into high paying jobs. That could occur in sectors ranging from cybersecurity to technology and management occupations. Other jobs could be in the life, physical and social occupations, healthcare practitioner, installation-maintenance and repair field, production and transportation and material moving occupations.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO