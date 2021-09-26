CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the Archives: San Diego's all-women Motor Corps drove influenza patients during WWI

By Merrie Monteagudo
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
The women of California Motor Corps Unit No. 1 gathered for final inspection and mustering out, as shown in this image published in The San Diego Union, on Jan. 19, 1919. (The San Diego Union)

On this day in 1918, the first suspected cases what was called the Spanish Influenza were detected locally among sailors at the Navy training camp in Balboa Park. The next day, the Army's Camp Kearny (present-day Miramar) was added to the list of affected military camps.

Among the many affected by the 1918-1919 flu epidemic in San Diego were the women of California Motor Corps unit No. 1.

The corps was first organized in July 1918 by Eva Bird Bosworth and Ethel B. Doyle, who served as its first captain. Women of the unit hauled salvage and served as drivers and messengers. During the flu epidemic, the Motor Corps provided ambulance service to influenza patients.

The all-women's Motor Corp was mustered into military service of the state of California at Balboa Stadium in San Diego as California Motor Corps unit No. 1. It was the one of only two women's motor corps unit in the country to be mustered into military service during WWI, and the only one in California.

California Motor Corps No. 1 was mustered out of service Jan. 18, 1919 by Maj. Herbert R. Fay, although some of the drivers transferred to the Red Cross ambulance corps to continue their service.



From The Evening Tribune, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 1918:

WANTS RECRUITS FOR MOTOR CORPS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdUYs_0c8WakQG00
"Wants recruits for Motor Corps," From the Evening Tribune, Sept. 25, 1918. (The Evening Tribune)

Twenty women without automobiles are needed in the motor truck department of the California motor corps. Heretofore only recruits with cars have been needed, but Lieut. L. M. Kennett of this department has sent out an urgent appeal for more women. the work of the corps has increased so materially during the last month that the new members enlisted cannot keep pace with the additional work demanded of the corps.

Recruits with cars are also needed. Any girls or women interested in the motor corps are urged to call at the office of the United States National bank building and get full information concerning the work of the corps. The new recruits will be required to take the automobile classes, the first aid and to attend drill three times a week...

From The San Diego Union, Sunday, January, 19, 1919:

WOMEN OF MOTOR CORPS NO. 1 GIVEN HIGH PRAISE WHEN MUSTERED OUT

One of Only Two Like Organizations in U.S. Relieved From Duty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PxmP_0c8WakQG00
"WOMEN OF MOTOR CORPS NO. 1 GIVEN HIGH PRAISE WHEN MUSTERED OUT" published in The San Diego Union, Jan. 19, 1919. ( The San Diego Union)

Before an interested audience of several thousand civilians and sailors of the naval training camp, the California Motor Corps No. 1 of the California military reserve, the only organization in this state and one of the two in the United States to receive official recognition from a state government, was inspected for the last time and mustered out at Balboa park yesterday afternoon...

The following totals partially summarize the activities of the organization in the period between Aug. 21, 1918, and Jan. 15, 1919:

  • Motor messenger calls, 216
  • Ambulance calls, 661.
  • Patients carried, 821.
  • Salvage calls made for the Red Cross, 1416.
  • Value of salvage collected, $4417.57
  • Value of salvage collected for the Coronado branch of the Red Cross, $49.17.

