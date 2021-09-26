CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

David Byrne on the need for social gatherings

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe musician discusses the importance of collective rituals, such as concerts, which have been denied us during the pandemic lockdown, and how their return is part of our healing.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

David Byrne on the return of the group social experience: "A very important part of our humanity was severed from us."

By musician and Talking Heads founding member David Byrne, currently appearing on Broadway in "David Byrne's American Utopia":. I've been a performer all my life. At some point in my life, I realized that these experiences changed me as a person. I realized this was a collective kind of ritual going on that was healing for me, and sometimes it had a similar effect on the audiences as well.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

David Byrne wins Special Tony Award for American Utopia

David Byrne was honoured with a Special Tony Award at the 74th Annual ceremony. The former Talking Heads frontman accepted the prize at New York City's Winter Garden Theatre on Sunday (26.09.21) for his outstanding Broadway production, 'American Utopia', which shares a name with his 2018 solo album of the same name.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebrag.com

David Byrne just won a Special Tony Award, proving awards season isn’t always awful

David Byrne received a Special Tony Award for American Utopia proving that awards season isn’t always completely awful. The 74th Tonys were held yesterday, September 26th, after being delayed from June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It meant that the awards celebrated plays and musicals from the 2019-2020 season, with the bright lights of Broadway being dimmed for most of the past 18 months.
CELEBRITIES
JamBase

Watch David Byrne’s Tony Awards 2021 Performance

David Byrne and the cast of the musical David Byrne’s American Utopia performed the Talking Heads classic “Burning Down The House” on Sunday’s “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” telecast. The performance came after the show was honored with a Special Tony Award earlier in the evening at the 74th Annual Tony Awards.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Byrne
Gothamist.com

BYRNE IS BACK! David Byrne's American Utopia Returns To Rock Broadway

We could all use a little Utopia right now, and David Byrne’s AMERICAN UTOPIA is burning down a brand new house on Broadway! Talking Heads superstar David Byrne has brought his acclaimed rock spectacle AMERICAN UTOPIA to the St. James Theatre. Don’t miss your chance to see him perform alongside an incredible company of musicians, live on stage, in this “artistically stunning tour de force."
PERFORMING ARTS
enstarz.com

Natalie Morales Real Reason for Leaving NBC, Next BIG Project Revealed

Morning show host Natalie Morales officially announced that she is stepping down in NBC News after working under the broadcasting company for 22 years. According to Variety, Morales revealed her reason why she plans to leave, and her response is "to spread my own wings and to pursue a new adventure."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Shine My Crown

Rihanna Ignites Cultural Appropriation Debate After White Models Rock Braids in Savage x Fenty Show

Billionaire megastar Rihanna rarely gets it wrong. But according to some of her fans, she missed the mark when white models walked her Savage x Fenty catwalk wearing braids. Former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens, who is of Irish, French, Native American and Filipina descent and model Emily Ratajkowski, who is of English, Irish, Polish, German, and Polish Jewish descent — were two of the culprits singled out by Fenty fans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS LA

Melvin Van Peebles, Iconic Actor, Writer & Director Dies At 89

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Iconic actor, writer and director Melvin Van Peebles has died at 89 years old. “On behalf of the Van Peebles Family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films are saddened to announce the, passing of American Cinema, Melvin Van Peebles, who died last night, at home with family, at the age of 89,” the Criterion Collection said in a statement. “In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles made an incredible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music.” We are saddened to announce the passing of...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Steven Van Zandt says Bruce Springsteen is 'playing a character' as he reflects on fallout

Steven Van Zandt is reflecting on his public fallout with Bruce Springsteen and the impact it had on both of their careers. Having played guitar for Springsteen’s E Street Band since the early 1980s, Van Zandt, now 70, opened up in his memoir, "Unrequited Infatuations," about a fight he had with Springsteen, now 72, during the band’s recording of "Born in the USA." The incident ultimately led to Van Zandt walking away from the band right before its big break.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Camila Cabello Went Mad After Shawn Mendes Broke Up With Her Publicly?— Cause of Recent Fight Revealed [REPORT]

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are some of the power celebrity couples of this generation as they regularly attend red carpet events together as well as sharing a kiss in public whenever they have the opportunity. However, the pair's relationship is reportedly on the rocks, and Mendes tried to break up with Cabello before the Met Gala; how true is this?
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Tyra Banks defends Dancing With the Stars dress after it was mocked online

Tyra Banks has divided viewers with a “Tyrassic Park” designed by Julian Mendez.The supermodel wore the burgundy gown, which featured giant, fan-like pleated sleeves that opened in wide circular shapes, to host Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) on Monday, in a look that reminded many on social media of the deadly spitting dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park.Other commentators said that the dress reminded them of “farfalle pasta”, while others went as far as comparing it to coronavirus. View this post on Instagram A...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

CBS News

293K+
Followers
38K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy