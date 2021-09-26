David Byrne on the need for social gatherings

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Iconic actor, writer and director Melvin Van Peebles has died at 89 years old. “On behalf of the Van Peebles Family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films are saddened to announce the, passing of American Cinema, Melvin Van Peebles, who died last night, at home with family, at the age of 89,” the Criterion Collection said in a statement. “In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles made an incredible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music.” We are saddened to announce the passing of...

