CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Controlling Britney Spears: film offers new details on singer’s daily life under conservatorship

By Lisa Wong Macabasco
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nplC_0c8WaKfU00

A new documentary based on New York Times investigations has provided yet more stunning revelations about pop star Britney Spears’s daily life under her 13-year ongoing conservatorship, including claims that her phone was monitored and recorded and that her security installed a recording device in the pop star’s bedroom.

Related: The betrayal of Britney Spears: how pop culture failed a superstar

Controlling Britney Spears is a follow-up to FX and Hulu’s Emmy-nominated documentary, the New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears, which shocked viewers when it was released in February with a detailed look into Spears’s ongoing struggle to free herself from her father and the conservatorship.

The new 70-minute film, which first aired on Friday night, goes further inside the conservatorship arrangement, with interviews from Spears’s longtime former assistant, Felicia Culotta; her onetime head of wardrobe, Latisha “Tish” Yates; a former tour manager, Dan George; and former security staffer Alex Vlasov, who described in depth for the first time the extensive security apparatus reportedly installed at the behest of Spears’s father, Jamie, when the conservatorship was initiated in 2008.

The insiders detailed how Jamie worked with Edan Yemini, head of Black Box security, and Robin Greenhill, an employee of Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group – which handled the business side of Spears’ career – to oversee nearly every aspect of the singer’s life, including preventing her from accessing her own credit cards and accounts and isolating her from friends.

Vlasov, a former employee of the security firm Black Box – hired by Jamie Spears to protect the star – claimed that the trio had a group chat that discussed “every step she took”, including closely managing her intimate relations. He claims that Greenhill proposed setting up an iPad to monitor Britney Spears’s iCloud activity, including texts, notes, calls, and browser history. Conversations with her friends, her mother, and her then lawyer were all closely watched.

Recording conversations in a private place and mirroring texts without both parties’ consent can be illegal. It’s not clear whether the court overseeing Spears’s conservatorship was aware of or approved the surveillance.

Vlasov supported his claims with emails, texts, and audio recordings from the nine years when he served as executive assistant and operations and security manager for the security firm. In the film, Vlasov shows an email from Ingham asking Jamie’s legal team for confirmation that “no one other than my client can access her calls, voicemails, or texts, directly or indirectly”.

Vlasov said that the elaborate surveillance operation allowed almost every aspect of her life to be controlled by people including her father and Greenhill. “It really reminded me of somebody that was in prison,” Vlasov says in the film. “And security was put in a position to be the prison guards, essentially.”

Vlasov also claims that Yemini had an audio recording device installed in Britney’s bedroom in 2016, which captured 180-plus hours of audio, including conversations between the star and her boyfriend as well as her children. Vlasov also said that Britney Spears’s father was fixated on the singer’s potential male suitors, who he claims had to sign NDAs and contracts. According to a report obtained by the Times by a court-appointed investigator who interviewed Britney Spears in 2016, her father approved all her friends, especially male ones; they were “followed by private investigators” to make sure “their behaviors were acceptable to her father”, the investigator wrote in the report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01JM5W_0c8WaKfU00
Supporters of Britney Spears outside an LA courthouse in July 2021. Photograph: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock

The star was routinely denied relatively small indulgences by Jamie Spears and Greenhill, like sushi or Skechers shoes that caught her eye, with financial restrictions cited as the rationale. “You had sushi yesterday, it’s too expensive,” Yates recalled the singer being told. The documentary notes that Jamie Spears was at the time paying himself $16,000 a month out of the Britney Spears’s bank account.

Furthermore, undercover operatives were sent by Yemini to infiltrate the Free Britney movement of fans in its early days, according to Vlasov in the film, to create dossiers on key members. “They were extremely nervous, because they had zero control over the Free Britney movement and what’s going to come out of it,” Vlasov said.

The film’s release comes days before a court decides the future of Britney Spears’s conservatorship, which was instituted in 2008 shortly after she was twice hospitalized amid a number of public struggles and concerns about her mental health and potential substance abuse. Her father was appointed conservator, giving him vast control over her life and finances, including the power to hire 24/7 security for the star.

In June, Britney Spears excoriated the judicial system and her conservators and managers, called the arrangement abusive. Following those comments, the judge authorized her to choose her own lawyer. The court is expected on 29 September to consider the request of Britney Spears’s new lawyer, Mathew S Rosengart, to remove Jamie Spears as the conservator of the singer’s estate. Jamie Spears has insisted that the conservatorship operated in the best interest of his daughter and that calls for his removal were baseless. But on 7 September, Jamie Spears abruptly asked the court to consider whether to terminate the conservatorship entirely; the court is also expected to consider this request next week.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Person
Britney Spears
PopSugar

Britney Spears's Custom Engagement Ring Features a Beautiful Engraving

Britney Spears is engaged! On Sept. 12, the singer announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Instagram. "I can't f*cking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!" Britney wrote alongside a sweet video showing off her ring with Sam by her side. Sam also shared a photo of the two announcing the news, giving us a better view of Britney's classic round-cut diamond engagement ring.
CELEBRITIES
audacy.com

Bearing it all and buying a house: Britney Spears is celebrating since Jamie Spears' suspension

Amidst the announcement of Jamie Spears’ removal from Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, the global superstar took to Instagram to celebrate her freedom….and there is nothing more freeing than foregoing pants. On Thursday evening, Brit flaunted her newfound independence, sharing photos of herself completely stripped down. While posing naked, Spears covered...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservators#Audio Recordings#Movies#New York Times#Fx#Hulu#Black Box
CBS LA

Britney Spears’ Father Suspended As Conservator Over Daughter’s Estate, Fans Celebrate Pop Star’s Victory

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that’s controlled the singer’s life, career and finances for 13 years. Outside the courthouse, devoted fans of the pop star celebrated, cheering and embracing one another. “Today is a great day. It’s a great day for Britney Spears and it’s a great day for justice. There’s definitely something to celebrate, but it’s also a solemn day. Britney Spears has been faced with a decade long nightmare, a Kafkaesque nightmare orchestrated by her father,” Matthew Rosengart, Britney Spears attorney, said to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Attorney: Removal of Spears' father is 'a loss for Britney'

A judge's decision to remove Britney Spears father from control of the conservatorship that has wielded vast power over her life is “a loss” for the singer, his attorney said Thursday.A Los Angeles court on Wednesday suspended James Spears from the conservatorship that he sought in 2008. The judge cited the “toxic environment” his presence had created.In a statement to The Associated Press, the elder Spears' attorney, Vivian Thoreen, said he loves his daughter unconditionally and has tried for 13 years "to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."“This included helping...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Controlling Britney Spears: Trailer for new documentary released

Trailer for Controlling Britney Spears teases surprise new documentary that detailed how the singer's father Jamie ‘monitored private conversations and placed audio recorder in her bedroom’. Britney Spears was under constant surveillance during her conservatorship, with her private conversations monitored and an audio recorder placed in her bedroom, a former...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Register Citizen

'Controlling Britney Spears': How to Stream the New Britney Doc for Free Online

The week before Britney Spears’ next conservatorship court date, the New York Times has announced the release of its new documentary, Controlling Britney Spears. The highly anticipated doc is available to watch on FX and Hulu beginning on September 24th and “reveals much of how [the conservatorship] worked, including an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored every move she made,” according to an official description of the documentary.
CELEBRITIES
sacramentosun.com

'Controlling Britney Spears' makes new revelations

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): In the newly released documentary, 'Controlling Britney Spears', insiders who had knowledge of Spears' life while in the conservatorship, have come out to discuss openly how it controlled her life and have reacted to the singer's emotional testimony. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this documentary,...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears' Fans Insist She's Not Running Her Own Instagram Following Her Cryptic Post About New Documentary 'Controlling Britney Spears'

Britney Spears had a lot to say regarding the new documentary about her conservatorship — but fans aren’t buying that it's really her sharing her opinion. The “Toxic” singer originally took to Instagram to say the new film, Controlling Britney Spears, contained information that was “not true.” However, her fans believe Spears wasn't the one who shared the post, given that she previously alleged in her bombshell court hearing that she has no control of her own life.
CELEBRITIES
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Britney Spears Free From Father's Control

(Los Angeles, CA) -- Pop star Britney Spears is celebrating her victory in court. She burst into tears Wednesday when a judge granted her wish to be free from her father's control. He's been removed as conservator after 13 years, meaning he won't oversee her finances anymore. A California accountant...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Jamie Spears Finally REMOVED As Conservator Of Britney’s Estate – NEW DETAILS

Of course, we’re talking about a judge officially removing Jamie Spears as conservator of Britney Spears’ estate during a heated hearing on Wednesday. According to TMZ, the Grammy winner’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart asked judge Brenda Penny to boot Jamie ASAP, citing what he calls “abuse” over years. Describing the stage dad as a “cruel, toxic, abusive man,” the lawyer said:
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Britney Spears’ lawyers say their scrutiny of her father is just starting after he was removed as conservator

Britney Spears and her attorney successfully drove her father from the conservatorship that has run the singer’s life and controlled her money, but they say they are not done scrutinizing him and the actions he took over the past 13 years. After a Los Angeles Superior Court judge suspended James Spears as conservator, attorney Mathew Rosengart […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Radar Online.com

Britney Spears' Dad Unloads $2.5 Million Property Owned By Pop Star's Estate, Days Before He's Set To Lose His $16k A Month Salary

Britney Spears dad Jamie started selling off property owned by his daughter in the weeks before he’s set to step down as conservator after 13 years. According to official records obtained by The Sun, Jamie sold off $2.5 million worth of land in Louisiana. The property was owned by Britney’s estate, but her father had control over it.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy