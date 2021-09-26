CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr review – all human life is here

By Hephzibah Anderson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbELG_0c8WaFFr00
Siege of Constantinople, 1453 by Matthaeus Merian.

Constantinople, 1453. A young girl darts through streets that bristle with fear of the besieging Ottomans. Slung over her shoulder is a heavy sack of mildewed codices, pilfered from an abandoned priory on behalf of an Italian scribe who is searching, he tells her, for “a book containing the entire world and the mysteries beyond”.

Anthony Doerr’s new novel, his first since his Pulitzer-winning All the Light We Cannot See, strives to be such a work. And, to an impressive extent, it succeeds. Wonderment and despair, love and destruction and hope – all find their place in its sumptuously plotted pages, along with a generous smattering of classical philosophy.

The young girl’s name is Anna, one of the child characters who propel the novel’s three distinct yet deftly interwoven storylines, stretching from the 15th century to the 22nd, where an ark-like spaceship, replete with food printers and a virtual reality-enhanced library, is making its 592-year voyage from a ravaged Earth to exoplanet Beta Oph2. Meanwhile, in Doerr’s home state of Idaho, an eco-terrorist sits holed up inside a library, a backpack of explosives at the ready.

Interspersed among the short chapters that have become Doerr’s signature are snatches of a (fictional) Greek text by Antonius Diogenes. In this novel-within-a-novel – a fragmented, time-battered manuscript that characters in successive eras seek to protect – a drunken rube named Aethon embarks on a pilgrimage to a made-up idyll that he’s mistaken for somewhere real. The name of that place lends Doerr’s work its title.

Though it isn’t short, Cloud Cuckoo Land’s lyrical, propulsive pages feel like a feat of compression. After all, this is a book that draws on the entire past, present and future of human civilisation. As well as a tribute to the magic of reading, Doerr has pulled off something timelier. Through its exploration of loss, heroism and destiny, Cloud Cuckoo Land grapples with the climate crisis and humankind’s culpability, and does so with wisdom and clemency. By its close, a novel characterised by its questing nature for “the mysteries beyond” has become an ode to home.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Anthony Doerr: ‘Rather than write what I know, I write what I want to know’

Nthony Doerr, 47, is the author of six books, including All the Light We Cannot See, which won the Pulitzer prize for fiction in 2015. The story of a blind French girl and an orphaned German boy during the second world war, it is the biggest selling title in the history of its UK publisher, Fourth Estate, home to Jonathan Franzen and Hilary Mantel. His new novel, Cloud Cuckoo Land, spans medieval Constantinople, a 22nd-century spaceship and a public library held under armed siege by a teenage environmentalist in modern-day America. Doerr, who grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, spoke to me from his home in Boise, Idaho.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

Anthony Doerr’s Optimism Engine

A curious coincidence, of the kind favored by certain novelists, occurred in 2014 and 2015, when both the Pulitzer Prize for fiction and the Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction were awarded in consecutive years to Donna Tartt, for “The Goldfinch,” and Anthony Doerr, for “All the Light We Cannot See.” These novels, enormous best-sellers, are essentially children’s tales for grownups, and feature teen-age protagonists. In both books, the teen-ager possesses a rare object that has been removed from a great museum; the subsequent adventures of the object are inextricable from the adventures of the protagonist. In “The Goldfinch,” the object is an exquisite seventeenth-century painting, which thirteen-year-old Theo Decker has stolen from the Metropolitan Museum. In “All the Light We Cannot See,” Marie-Laure LeBlanc, sixteen years old and blind, ends up as the surviving guardian of a hundred-and-thirty-three-carat diamond known as the Sea of Flames, which once sat in a vault in the Museum of National History in Paris. As the Nazis closed in on the city, Marie-Laure and her father, who worked at the museum, fled with the gem to Saint-Malo.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

The Overlapping Worlds of Author Amor Towles

Amor Towles had never actually been beneath the vaulted ceiling of an Adirondack lake house when he described the one in his 2011 debut, the best-selling Rules of Civility . He could only imagine the appeal of such an exalted communal space—“this great room where the family gathers”—until, while shopping for a second home with the money from that book, he found himself touring a property an hour and a half north of Manhattan. “I was like, This is it!” says Towles, throwing his arms toward a 30-ft. ceiling that, like the glistening lake outside, now belongs entirely to him. “It was this weird thing where I was kind of buying the living room that I had written about,” he says. “Which, in a Stephen King novel, would end badly.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Doerr
techraptor.net

Cloud Gardens Review

The meditative experience that is Cloud Gardens is, in a nutshell, an absolute joy. Despite it being the end of the world and all, there’s just something relaxing about engaging in a little bit of gardening in the midst of the apocalypse. Granted, the plants you nurture and grow aren’t exactly the most decorative, but the thing is that all that greenery just makes the dystopian wasteland more appealing.
GARDENING
WOMI Owensboro

Old Photograph Shows Ghostly Figure of a Child In Kentucky Creek

When I started writing articles for our websites, I began researching and joining groups on Facebook for topics I'm interested in writing about. One of the first Facebook groups I joined was Haunted History of Kentucky. Once I joined that group, I became fascinated with photos that are taken and then, when looked at later, show something that nobody saw at the moment the photo was captured.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ottomans#Italian#Greek#Cloud Cuckoo Land
The Independent

The dramatisation of Gabby Petito’s case is deeply disturbing

The investigation of Gabby Petito’s murder in the US had become a circus before Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman turned up promising to find her missing fiancee. Brian Laundrie is a “person of interest” in the case, for which read “prime suspect”, has a warrant out for his arrest relating to fraudulent use of a debit card, and has been awol for several days now. He is believed to be camping out somewhere in Florida’s alligator-infested wilderness, which has only added spice to the case. If, that is, he is still alive.With the Dog’s arrival, the case is...
CELEBRITIES
washingtonnewsday.com

Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed, According to a Forensic Artist

Forensic Artist Details How Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed. Brian Laundrie’s looks will have changed since his last known sighting, according to a prominent forensic artist. Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, was last seen on September 14 entering the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Motorious

Couple’s Stroll On Beach Turns Into Sand Find

Who expects to find a vintage car while on a romantic walk?. A couple who went on a romantic stroll on a beach in Queensland had an unusual twist to their mundane stroll. They ended up unearthing a vintage car in the sand, which all started with them noticing a little piece of rusty metal where it didn’t belong. They went home and found some tools, and got to work.
RELATIONSHIPS
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘Start Turning Down Roles That Are Meant for a Dark Skin Actor’: Netflix Gets Called Out for Colorism after Zazie Beetz is Casted as Stagecoach Mary

Netflix recently unveiled its trailer for its upcoming western film “The Harder They Fall.” The movie is based on real historical outlaws and cowboys and features an all-Black cast, but one star’s inclusion has sparked outrage from fans eager to see the project. FX’s “Atlanta” actress Zazie Beetz is set...
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph

Black History Month website brands white people ‘genetically defective descendants of albino mutants’

A Black History Month website controlled by a white man featured taxpayer-funded adverts alongside claims that white people are the “genetically defective descendants of albino mutants”, a Telegraph investigation has found. Adverts for organisations such as the police and MI6 ran alongside the anti-white propaganda, which also included the claim...
SOCIETY
Daily Science

The 'Perseverance' discovers a livable habitat on Mars.

As a result of NASA's "Perseverance" rover's data analysis from the Martian surface, we now have reason to believe that the mission's goal of discovering evidence that Mars previously had life will be achieved. To begin with, the rock tells us something about the former climate of the area. In a statement, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory stated the expedition's initial rocks show "a potentially livable sustained environment," according to Ken Farley of Caltech, the project scientist for the mission. We should be grateful for the water's longevity.
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Couple endures ‘nightmare’ honeymoon in Barbados as bride has to isolate in ‘jail-like’ quarantine facility

A couple endured a “nightmare” honeymoon in Barbados after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 10 days in a “jail-like” quarantine facility.Amy, 27, and Alberto, 33, from Chiswick got married in Ireland before travelling to the Caribbean island nation three days later.They had both tested negative for coronavirus before their flight, but were required to take a second test on arrival. The next day, Amy received a positive result, necessitating 10 days of self-isolation.“She was so scared and was crying, it was horrible,” Alberto told the Daily Mail. “I stayed on the phone with her all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: The Humans Review

It’s almost unfortunate how familiar The Humans will feel to many. A professional dealing with health issues causing lost opportunities at work. A young couple convincing themselves that a dank, overly priced apartment is a good idea. A long-time married couple constrained by time and obligation. Stephen Karam, in his...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy