The Shining Ball Comes to The Stanley Hotel

Come one, come all as Stanley Live presents The Shining Ball on October 23! Doors are at 5:30 pm and the show starts at 7 pm. Don’t miss the most epic Halloween party that has become a Stanley family tradition. Don your best costume or dress to the nines, this costume party is one you won’t want to miss! There will be a costume contest with epic prizes including a weekend concert package to The Crystal Ball on New Year’s Eve at The Stanley Hotel, a Private Tour and Tasting at Spirit Hound Distillery, tickets to Aiden Sinclair’s Underground, bottles of Spirit Hound Whiskey, and more. There’s no better way to celebrate all-hallows-eve than in our beautiful, antiquated concert hall. The Widow’s Bane will be headlining with special guests Arthur Lee Land & Friends.