The Shining Ball Comes to The Stanley Hotel

By Jonson Kuhn
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Come one, come all as Stanley Live presents The Shining Ball on October 23! Doors are at 5:30 pm and the show starts at 7 pm. Don’t miss the most epic Halloween party that has become a Stanley family tradition. Don your best costume or dress to the nines, this costume party is one you won’t want to miss! There will be a costume contest with epic prizes including a weekend concert package to The Crystal Ball on New Year’s Eve at The Stanley Hotel, a Private Tour and Tasting at Spirit Hound Distillery, tickets to Aiden Sinclair’s Underground, bottles of Spirit Hound Whiskey, and more. There’s no better way to celebrate all-hallows-eve than in our beautiful, antiquated concert hall. The Widow’s Bane will be headlining with special guests Arthur Lee Land & Friends.

Off the Hook Arts Presents the 2021 Garden Series Finale

Welcoming Sherefe as the final Garden Series Concert on October 9th, 2021. Off the Hook Arts has announced the last Garden Concert of 2021 with the musical group Sherefe. Join them outdoors at the beautiful home of Jeannette Hoffman on October 9th from 2:00 to 5:00 pm to explore this unique band’s repertoire of Greek, Turkish and Arabic songs, as well as Bulgarian, Macedonian, Bosnian, Rom, Albanian, Hebrew, Persian and Armenian numbers.
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

