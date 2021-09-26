Public Service Broadcasting: Bright Magic review – mood music, from Weimar to Bowie

Public Service Broadcasting Photograph: Alex Lake

As with its predecessors’ focus on the space race and the British coal industry, there’s a strong thematic concept to Public Service Broadcasting’s Bright Magic . This time it’s a selective history of Berlin, split into three distinct movements: the city’s rise, a celebration of Weimar-era hedonism and a more abstract three-track requiem. Every Valley , released in 2017, felt like a transitional record: the artfully chosen speech samples that had so defined their first two albums were complemented then by a handful of guest singers.

Bright Magic feels like a logical next step, with fewer samples, and the likes of Blixa Bargeld, Nina Hoss and Eera much more foregrounded. The downside is that, for all the invention on display here, J Willgoose Esq and Wrigglesworth have lost some of their USP with this shift in focus.

The Low -era Bowie-inspired The Visitor and Hoss’s reading of a Kurt Tucholsky poem atop an ambient background (Ich und die Stadt) are powerfully melancholic. An impassioned Bargeld is a good match for the industrial throbbing of the Metropolis -referencing Der Rhythmus der Maschinen. But the Weimar-influenced songs are largely unremarkable, and you find yourself yearning for the earlier euphoria of Go! or Spitfire .