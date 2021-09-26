CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Universities should say sorry to students if staff strike, says union boss

By Sally Weale Education correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AY2gu_0c8WZzNS00
Students, whose education has already been hit by the pandemic, face further disruptions if university staff vote to go on strike.

University bosses should apologise for any further disruption to students returning to campuses rather than staff who are due to vote on strike action, a union leader has said.

Jo Grady, the general secretary of the University and College Union (UCU), called on students to support lecturers and other university staff who could take industrial action before Christmas and further disrupt learning as campuses try to recover from the effects of the Covid pandemic.

Formal notice of dispute letters were sent to university employers last Wednesday, with strike ballots due to open in 152 universities on 18 October, in the latest chapter of a bitter and long-running dispute over pensions, pay and working conditions, including workforce casualisation.

After all their efforts during the pandemic, Grady said members were angry, morale was at its lowest point ever and she was confident there was huge support for industrial action. In an interview with the Guardian, she said the fight was “too big to lose” and there was “no other option” but to ballot for strike action.

Asked if the union would make an apology to students in the case of further disruption to their studies, Grady said: “I don’t think staff should be apologising for the decisions of management. We are taking action because of the decisions of management.”

Staff were at “breaking point” and if apologies were to be made then it should be vice-chancellors who are saying sorry, she said.

The National Union of Students (NUS) has already come out in support. Its president, Larissa Kennedy, said: “Staff working conditions are student learning conditions and we stand shoulder to shoulder with our educators in fighting for a more just education system.”

Staff who took strike action over similar issues in 2019-20 had widespread support from students. But after the disruption caused by the pandemic, with studies moved online and students stranded for months in their bedrooms, there are fears support might be eroded if lectures are cancelled once again, with fresh demands for tuition fee rebates.

“I think staff will have conversations and I will put out messages with the NUS to students because I think it’s really important they understand,” said Grady. “But I think to apologise for something you too are a victim of would be to send a really mixed message about who should be apologising to students and who should be putting this right.”

The latest ballot over pensions, which affects lecturers, technicians, researchers and administrators at institutions where staff are members of the University Superannuation Scheme (USS), was triggered after employers voted last month for pension cuts to deal with an estimated £14bn-18bn funding shortfall in the scheme.

The UCU claims it would mean cuts of 35% for a typical member – the employers say 7-15% – and argues the valuation on which it is based is flawed. Seven of the 152 UK universities taking part in the strike ballot will vote just on USS, 83 on pay and working conditions, and another 62 on both issues.

A spokesperson for USS employers said: “Instead of punishing students through yet more strike action, the union should formally propose a solution at the joint negotiating committee, the official forum for making changes to the scheme, and we will consult employers on it.”

Comments / 0

Related
utdailybeacon.com

Former SGA president, student leaders say UT uses student activists of color: ‘The university is taking credit’

Student activists and leaders have pushed administration for various forms of social change in recent years and have had a major impact on creating an inclusive environment on campus. For one example among many, as a result of student leader and 2021 Torchbearer Maria Urias’s advocacy, Orange and White Halls were recently renamed after Black trailblazers and alumni Rita Sanders Geier and Theotis Robinson, Jr.
COLLEGES
wglt.org

ISU Graduate Student Union To Hold Strike Vote

The 400-plus members of the graduate student workers union at Illinois State University will vote Oct. 4 on whether to strike. Union bargaining team member Trevor Rickerd said the union and university administration remain far apart on economic issues, including pay and mandatory fees of $2,500 for ISU graduate students. The two sides have been talking since 2019, though summers and the pandemic have impeded negotiations.
ILLINOIS STATE
Pantagraph

Illinois State University Graduate Workers Union begins hunger strike

NORMAL — Four members of the Illinois State University Graduate Workers Union are participating in a hunger strike leading up to a strike vote on Monday. Union members announced the hunger strike at a picket held around Hovey Hall on Wednesday and in a press release sent out later in the day. The union is part of Service Employees International Union Local 73.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National University#Universities Uk#Education System#Ucu#Covid#Nus
columbiachronicle.com

New scheduling system could threaten staff jobs, union says

A new scheduling system consisting of four academic scheduler positions—as opposed to 17 staffers who now take part in the process—will change the way the school handles academic scheduling. The proposed system has been met with some backlash, as the change could potentially lead to staff cutbacks. In an email...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Government should focus on older employees as furlough ends, IFS warns

Older workers may fall out of the jobs market altogether as furlough ends, according to a new report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), and economic think tank. The £70 billion government scheme which was meant to mitigate the sudden and severe unemployment triggered by lockdowns during the pandemic comes to an end on Thursday. UK job vacancies have hit record levels, with more than hitting more than 1 million for the first time on record. There were 1.6 million people still on full or parttime furlough in July. Now, economists are trying to work out what will happen...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Independent

Voters of all parties overwhelmingly support £15 minimum wage, poll finds

Voters across all parties overwhelmingly support raising the minimum wage to £15, a new poll has found.Sixty-five per cent of the public support the policy, which caused a row at Labour’s conference this week after Keir Starmer set himself against it.Just 14 per cent of the public say they are opposed to the idea, which has strong support across the political spectrum.Pollster Survation found that 76 per cent of Labour voters and 59 per cent of Tories support the rise, which would significantly raise take-home pay for millions of workers. Just 9 per cent of Labour voters and 23 per cent of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Get out and get another job,’ Sajid Javid tells unvaccinated care workers

Care home workers who are not willing to get the Covid jab should “get out and get another job”, the health secretary Sajid Javid has said in a stinging attack on vaccine refuseniks.Trade unions and care home providers have warned that the sector faces a staffing crisis if thousands of workers lose their jobs for failing a legal requirement to get the vaccine.The National Care Association has called for a pause in compulsory vaccinations, arguing that the policy could lead to substandard care or see some homes having to shut their doors.Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if he...
WORLD
The Tab

University staff are voting on whether they should strike this term

University staff around the UK will vote on whether or not they should strike this term following a dispute over pay and pensions. Earlier this month, University and College Union (UCU) general secretary Jo Grady said that strikes were now “inevitable” after talks broke down with university employers. Unsafe workloads,...
COLLEGES
BBC

University of Liverpool: Staff to strike for five days

Staff at the University of Liverpool have planned five more days of strikes. Members of the University and College Union (UCU) are in dispute over redundancies at the university's Faculty of Health and Life Sciences. Plans for 47 redundancies have been reduced with only two staff still at risk. The...
COLLEGES
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy