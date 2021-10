There are hardly any records left for him to shatter. Here's a Formula One fact for you: you can respect Lewis Hamilton as one of the greatest drivers of all time or you can be wrong. People hate being wrong, which explains why they get so wound up by living in an era where we're watching greatness play out. But having equaled Michael Schumacher's seven world championships, Hamilton has now become the only F1 driver ever to reach 100 Grand Prix victories.

