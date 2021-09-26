Rutgers’ offensive line took it to Michigan. Sign of things to come?

Kyle Vellis completed 14 of 21 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns as Clifton rolled to its fifth win in a row, a 34-0 victory over Passaic Tech in Wayne. Vellis, a senior, completed TD tosses to Luke Ceneri (16 yards) and Donovan Swasey (25 yards) for Clifton (5-0), which had five guys with 35 or more receiving yards, led by Swasey, who caught three balls for 67 yards. Jacob Maldonado ran for 64 yards on 14 carries, highlighted by an 8-yard TD run in the first quarter to make it 10-0. Bryan Feliciano ran for a TD and also had two catches for 39 yards.

CLIFTON, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO