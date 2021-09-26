CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Rutgers' offensive line took it to Michigan. Sign of things to come?

By James Kratch
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan won the game. But Rutgers took the line of scrimmage. The main offensive talking point for the Scarlet Knights exiting Saturday’s 20-13 loss at the Big House was the questionable fourth-down decision-making by head coach Greg Schiano and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. But the biggest takeaway? Rutgers’ offensive line delivered what may have been its best effort as a Big Ten member.

