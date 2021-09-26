KSR Today: Exhaling after a 4-0 start

Photo of J.J. Weaver by UK Athletics

Good Sunday morning, folks! First things first, let me eat crow for picking South Carolina to upset Kentucky on Saturday night. After watching this program play football for the last 26 years of my life, I have never experienced whatever this “Good Luck” aura is that surrounds the team right now. It sure is thick though.

In years past, this would be a season where UK is staring down a 2-2 start and already looking to salvage the season. But this time around? Kentucky is 4-0 heading into a primetime matchup against the Florida Gators…

All the Chris Rodriguez fumbles in the world can’t take that away from this team.

There’s a good chance that the ‘Cats will even be nationally ranked for that outing against Florida. Kickoff time for next Saturday’s game against the Gators has already been announced, too: 6:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Now let’s recap everything that went down in Columbia last night.

Mark Stoops: “The turnovers are definitely hurting us”

Sandstorm: “It’s a cool tune when you’re winning.”

We’ll have even more postgame content coming to the site throughout the day, so stay tuned for more of yesterday’s action.

DeAndre Square clears the air

You might have seen a viral clip from yesterday’s game that showed inside linebacker DeAndre Square shoving a member of the equipment team into the ground after running off the sidelines. But don’t take it too seriously, Square went to Twitter on Saturday night to clear the air.

“Pumped up in a heated game lol my boy tink took one for the team 😂😂 my bad tink🤞🏾 🤞🏾”

Big shoutout to Tink.

Goodwin staying strong with UK

It feels like every other week now we hear about how firm Kiyaunta Goodwin’s commitment to Kentucky is, which I suppose is a good thing, right? Plus, the high school senior has been at all three UK home games this season and continues to hype up the program any chance he gets. He feels about as strong of a pledge as you can have, but nothing is ever easy when recruiting a five-star prospect.

Interestingly enough, however, is how the coaching staff has given Goodwin the freedom to explore his options even after committing.

“It was like not even 30 seconds after I committed, I was talking to [head coach Mark Stoops, associate head coach Vince Marrow, and offensive line coach Eric Wolford]. And they told me they want me to take my official visits anyways,” Goodwin told On3’s Zack Carpenter. “They wanted me to find the best fit that’s for me. That’s something that I respect about them. They know the relationship that they’ve built with me over the years is strong enough. They don’t have to tell me, ‘No, you can’t go visit somewhere else.’”

He can take 100 visits to Alabama for all I care, as long as he sticks with Kentucky in the end.

‘Cats in the NFL: Week 3

Injuries will keep out five former Kentucky Wildcats this Sunday (Westry, Trevathan, Z. Smith, Bowden, and Joseph), but don’t fret, there are still plenty of Big Blue connections happening across the league. Go ahead and fire up RedZone for a long day of football.

1:00 (FOX): Falcons @ Giants

1:00 (FOX): Washington (J. Davis) @ Bills

1:00 (FOX): Bears @ Browns

1:00 (CBS): Ravens @ Lions (L. Stenberg)

1:00 (CBS): Colts @ Titans (B. Dupree)

1:00 (CBS): Chargers @ Chiefs

1:00 (FOX): Saints (L. Young) @ Patriots

1:00 (CBS): Bengals @ Steelers (B. Snell)

1:00 (FOX): Cardinals (C. Peters) @ Jaguars (J. Allen)

4:05 (CBS): Jets (B. Echols) @ Broncos

4:05 (CBS): Dolphins @ Raiders

4:25 (FOX): Buccaneers (M. Edwards) @ Rams

4:25 (FOX): Seahawks @ Vikings

8:20 (NBC): Packers (R. Cobb) @ 49ers

Monday Night Football

8:15 (ESPN): Eagles @ Cowboys (Q. Bohanna)