Perennial fan favorite and former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon at UFC 266 this weekend. Diaz spoke with ESPN's Brett Okamoto ahead of his rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and explained his feelings about returning to active competition. He talked about while he's glad to make others happy with his return to fighting, Diaz himself doesn't get much joy out of the process anymore but does feel he's got a few more fights left which is a better option to him than not fighting.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO