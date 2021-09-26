GROWING OLD UNGRACEFULLY: Rat-Proof Containers

Giant rats the “size of cats” have been invading UK homes with some even entering via the toilet, a pest expert has claimed.Andrew Dellbridge, the boss of Ace Pest Control, said that rodents in Norwich had become “bigger and braver” after lockdown and even forced one couple to leave their home.During one of his jobs, he said a customer had been left shocked after finding a rat swimming in her toilet bowl.“She’d been using the bathroom and heard a noise. She looked down and it was in the toilet bowl. And this is happening more and more frequently,” he told...

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO