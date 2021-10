All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is inactive Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, presenting another challenge for the Ravens offensive line. Stanley did not practice all week after playing against the Las Vegas Raiders, his first regular-season game since suffering a major ankle injury last November. Without Stanley, the Ravens' best offensive lineman won't be available to block Chiefs veteran pass rushers Chris Jones and Frank Clark. Jones had two sacks last week against the Cleveland Browns, and the Ravens had difficulty in Week 1 keeping Las Vegas edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue away from quarterback Lamar Jackson.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO