Hello, dog lovers of Eagle, we hope everyone has been enjoying the new PetIQ Dog Park! As a reminder, the dog park has two fenced areas; one for big dogs to the north and one for small dogs to the south. For safety, please use the space that is most appropriate for your dog. Even if your big dog is a gentle giant, it still might make a small dog nervous, so please respect the signage. Plus, the big dog area has more space to run! For dog park rules, please visit the PetIQ Dog Park's webpage.

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO