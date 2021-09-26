CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Hamilton wins 100th race as Lando Norris sees victory slip away in Sochi

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Lewis Hamilton won a dramatic rain-hit Russian Grand Prix after Lando Norris was denied his first victory following a thrilling finale.

Norris, 21, appeared on course to keep Hamilton at bay, and become the youngest British Formula One winner.

But the race turned on its head with just eight laps remaining when the rain arrived in Sochi

Hamilton moved to the wet tyres with four laps left but Norris stayed out on slick rubber after telling his McLaren team he did not want to stop.

However, the decision came back to haunt the young Englishman as the rain increased and he was unable to keep his McLaren on the track.

On lap 51 of 53, Hamilton assumed the lead with Norris having to stop for wets and dropping down the order.

Hamilton claimed the 100th win of his career, ahead of Max Verstappen who drove from last to second, with Carlos Sainz completing the podium. Norris came home in seventh.

Hamilton moves into the lead of the championship, two points clear of Verstappen with seven races remaining.

The Independent

Andy Murray knocked out in second round at San Diego Open by Casper Ruud

Andy Murray was knocked out of the San Diego Open with a second round straight sets loss to Norway’s Casper Ruud. The former world number one, given a wild card entry into the tournament as he continues his latest comeback from hip surgery and other injuries, lost to the second seed 7-5 6-4 in an hour and 49 minutes.
TENNIS
