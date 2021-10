Bitcoin was conceived as an alternative to the U.S. dollar. Increasingly, many crypto fans see it as the new gold. For decades, gold bugs have exalted the precious yellow metal as the ultimate “store of value,” protecting their savings against the corrosive effects of inflation. Enter the Bitcoin bugs. In recent months, many cryptocurrency advocates, including billionaire Mark Cuban, are insisting that the digital currency can do a better job keeping pace with rising prices than gold. They argue that its existence entirely outside the conventional financial system will make it even more independent of the dollar and other mainstream assets.

