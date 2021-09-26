Fuel Your Journey

I have sat down to write this a thousand times…and to be honest I still don't know how I feel about sharing, but here goes. Infertility sucks, let me just say that again, INFERTILITY SUCKS! After 4 years I can honestly say it has completely taken over my life. It Is a weird thing that cannot be explained or understood by anyone that hasn't had to experience it. Infertility is something that consumes you, something you want to talk about every second of everyday because, honestly, it's all you think about and it's all that matters. On the opposite side, it is also something that you never want to talk about, because who wants to talk about something that hurts, something that you fail at, something that your supposed to be able to do but can't. These are the contradicting feelings that I feel every day, these are the feeling that have led me to finally telling my story. As hard as it is to see all of the heartbreaking details of my journey laid out in black and white, I know that I would not have gotten through this without the amazing women who shared their stories before me, so this is for all the women out there feeling alone. I see you. I hear you. I am you.

