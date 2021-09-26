CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

These women are spending a week in bed to research the effects of spaceflight

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese women are doing their part for science: By lying in bed for a week. A group of 20 female volunteers is spending five days in bed as part of a study at the Medes space clinic in Toulouse, France. The idea is to investigate the effects of microgravity on the body using a technique called dry immersion.

Daily Science

The 'Perseverance' discovers a livable habitat on Mars.

As a result of NASA's "Perseverance" rover's data analysis from the Martian surface, we now have reason to believe that the mission's goal of discovering evidence that Mars previously had life will be achieved. To begin with, the rock tells us something about the former climate of the area. In a statement, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory stated the expedition's initial rocks show "a potentially livable sustained environment," according to Ken Farley of Caltech, the project scientist for the mission. We should be grateful for the water's longevity.
Physics World

Research by women shared less than work by male colleagues, study finds

Female academics are less successful at disseminating their research online according to an analysis of the activity of over half a million scientists. The imbalance, the authors of the study suggest, is probably due to women doing less self-promotion as well as biased perceptions of the quality of their work.
SCIENCE
MindBodyGreen

How Spending Time Outside Can Support Sleep, According To New Research

Stepping outside after a long day indoors sure feels great at the moment, but will it have any long-term benefits? That's what an international team of researchers set out to investigate with a new paper in the Journal of Affective Disorders. And if their results are any indication, sunshine time can be seriously advantageous for our health—most notably, for our sleep.
SCIENCE
Aviation Week

NASA Restructures Human Spaceflight Directorate

CAPE CANAVERAL—NASA is separating its Human Exploration and Operations (HEO) mission directorate into two new directorates, one to oversee its operational programs while the other focuses on programs in development, Administrator Bill Nelson announced Sept. 21. Kathy Lueders, previously associate administrator for HEO, will lead the new Space Operations mission...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Space Research#Spaceflight#Space Medicine#Gravity Of Earth#Medes#Esa
Space Review

An inspiration for private human spaceflight

The “billionaire space race” this summer was billed as a competition between Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos and Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson for who would be the first to go to space in their companies’ suborbital vehicles. Branson won that race, going to the fringes of space on SpaceShipTwo nine days before Bezos on New Shepard. But the real winner of the billionaire space race, though, might be someone most people in the space industry hadn't heard of before February of this year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

SpaceX's Elon Musk donates $50 million to Inspiration4 spaceflight fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk will donate $50 million to benefit childhood cancer research by the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, launching an ambitious fundraiser by the private Inspiration4 space mission beyond its $200 million goal. Musk made the pledge late Saturday (Sept. 18) after the four private astronauts...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
avast.com

Facebook spends $50 million on metaverse research

Plus, BloodyStealer hits play, while Instagram Kids hits pause. Facebook announced this week that it will invest $50 million in global research and partner collaboration to build a responsible foundation for what it sees as “the next computing platform” – the metaverse. According to the announcement, the metaverse is “a set of virtual spaces where you can create and explore with other people who aren’t in the same physical space as you.” Facebook has already begun building in this area with the Oculus VR headset. While many metaverse products won’t be fully realized for another decade or so, Facebook says it will work with government, industry, and academia to ensure the tech is built in a way that’s empowering for all, particularly in the areas of economic opportunity, privacy, safety and integrity, and equity and inclusion.
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Check out these cool Earth images taken from higher up than the ISS

We’re so often impressed by the amazing images of Earth captured by astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS), but the latest photos to come to our attention were taken from an even higher orbit and therefore show our planet from a slightly different — and perhaps more beautiful — perspective.
ASTRONOMY
The Verge

This is Facebook’s internal research on the mental health effects of Instagram

Facebook has shared the internal research about the impact of Instagram on teenage mental wellbeing reported on by The Wall Street Journal earlier this month. The Wall Street Journal reported that the files showed Instagram knew the social media network has a negative affect on teens’ mental health. Facebook has pushed back on the WSJ’s characterizations of its research, saying that “it is simply not accurate that this research demonstrates Instagram is ‘toxic’ for teen girls.”
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsTimes

Researching the Safety and Effectiveness of Stem Cells to Treat 'Long Covid'

A representative from CNN reached out to us recently with some questions about stem cells as a potential treatment for so-called “long Covid.” As they were working on their story, they learned about an interventional clinical trial BioXcellerator has designed to study stem-cell therapy as a possible treatment for Covid-19.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNET

Ocean drone caught inside Hurricane Sam captures hair-raising video

Hurricane Sam is the strongest storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season so far, though it's fortunately not threatening to make landfall. While we've seen Sam churning from orbit, we now have some extraordinary new footage from inside the Category 4 storm. Autonomous ocean vehicle company Saildrone is working with...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS

