These women are spending a week in bed to research the effects of spaceflight

Plus, BloodyStealer hits play, while Instagram Kids hits pause. Facebook announced this week that it will invest $50 million in global research and partner collaboration to build a responsible foundation for what it sees as “the next computing platform” – the metaverse. According to the announcement, the metaverse is “a set of virtual spaces where you can create and explore with other people who aren’t in the same physical space as you.” Facebook has already begun building in this area with the Oculus VR headset. While many metaverse products won’t be fully realized for another decade or so, Facebook says it will work with government, industry, and academia to ensure the tech is built in a way that’s empowering for all, particularly in the areas of economic opportunity, privacy, safety and integrity, and equity and inclusion.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO