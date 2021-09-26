CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Felton thanks fans for support after 'scary' health episode

By Karen Butler
UPI News
 5 days ago
Tom Felton says he is "on the mend" after a "scary episode" pertaining to his health last week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Harry Potter film franchise star Tom Felton is thanking fans for their support after he collapsed on a Wisconsin golf course Thursday.

"Feeling better by the day," the 34-year-old actor captioned a video he posted on Instagram Saturday.

In the minute-long clip, which has already gotten nearly 700,000 "likes," Felton said he is "on the road to recovery" following the "scary episode."

"People have been taking really good care of me, so thank you very much for anyone who has sent messages of 'get well soon' because I am on the mend, officially," he said before picking up a guitar and jokingly singing a song with the lyrics, "Don't you worry because Tom will be doing fine."

Felton collapsed, but remained conscious as he was taken off the course in a golf cart to receive medical attention.

The cause has not been disclosed.

Felton played Potter's nemesis, Draco Malfoy, in eight movies. His other credits include the films, Rise of the Planet of the Apes and A United Kingdom, and the TV shows, Murder in the First, The Flash and Origin.

