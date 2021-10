Pokemon Trading Card Game Live is a digital card game developed and published by The Pokemon Company. Pokemon Trading Card Game Live allows Trainers to enjoy the Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) in an updated digital format and is designed to be easy and fun for beginners to learn how to play the game, while offering fresh challenges for existing players to improve and test their skills. Players will be able to enjoy their favorite Pokemon Trading Card Game activities, including building decks and battling other Trainers around the world. They will also be able to tailor their experience with customizable avatars and Pokemon Trading Card Game accessories, participate in daily quests, and more.

HOBBIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO