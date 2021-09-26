Editorial board: Wyoming must change to address long-term revenue challenges

What a difference a year makes. Last year around this time, Wyoming was facing a distressing revenue shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the slowdown in the energy industry. That fiscal picture prompted multiple rounds of state budget cuts to services and jobs. Along with those immediate reductions, it appeared the crisis might force state leaders to consider ways to finally address Wyoming’s structural revenue problems, which are the result of an overreliance on fossil fuel taxes to pay for the government services we rely upon.