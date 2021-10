Sales for the new Chevrolet Camaro may be in, as my colleague recently put it, a "death spiral" but demand for clean IROCs from the '80s appears to be strong. If you need proof, just look at this 1987 Camaro Z/28 IROC-Z that just sold on Bring a Trailer for $56,000. For perspective, that's more than what you'd pay for a brand new, loaded-up Camaro 2SS and just eight grand shy of a base ZL1. But look a little closer—and think a little bigger—and the idea that a 34-year-old Camaro can be worth that much is saner than it seems.

