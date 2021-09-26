CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sam Now A Monster Category 4 Hurricane With 145 MPH Winds; Latest Projected Path

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQHSR_0c8WUTDh00

Hurricane Sam has quickly strengthened to major Category 4 status as it churns in the Atlantic basin.

As of Sunday morning, Sept. 26, Sam is located east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving toward the west-northwest at around 8 miles per hour.

That general motion is expected to continue Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Monday, Sept. 27, the National Hurricane Center said. That will be followed by a northwestward motion through midweek.

Sam now has maximum sustained winds are near 145 mph with higher gusts, which is Cat 4 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

For a look at the projected track and timing of the storm, click on the first two images above.

Sam will either veer on a west-northwest track later this week, which would take it closer to the US coast, or continue to turn progressively to the north, according to AccuWeather.

For a look at those two scenarios, click on the third image above.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
alabamawx.com

Sam is Just Shy of Category 5 Strength; Core Will Pass Well East of Bermuda Tonight

———————————————– LOCATION…28.4N 61.8W. PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR 355 DEGREES AT 21 MPH…33 KM/H. At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 28.4 North, longitude 61.8 West. Sam is moving toward the north near 21 mph (33 km/h). A turn toward the north-northeast, at a slightly slower forward speed, is expected by tonight, followed by a northeastward motion Saturday night through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Sam will pass well to the east of Bermuda tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Cat#Extreme Weather#Accuweather
CBS Miami

Hurricane Sam To Bring Tropical Storm Conditions To Bermuda, Victor Remains A ‘Fish Storm’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dangerous and powerful Category 4 Hurricane Sam is not expected to strike Bermuda, but is forecast bring tropical storm conditions to the territory and other islands. The storm has max sustained winds of 150 miles per hour and is located 380 miles south-southeast of  Bermuda moving north-northwest at 17 miles per hour. Although the center of Sam is forecast to stay east of Bermuda, tropical storm conditions are expected in Bermuda by Friday night or early Saturday. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda. Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane through at least Saturday night and then it will start to weaken late weekend into early next week as it moves northeastward into the open waters of the Northern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Victor is moving northwestward over the eastern Atlantic ocean. Victor is located 630 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands moving NW at 15 miles per hour. Victor is expected to remain a tropical storm although some slight strengthening is possible through tonight. This weekend Victor is forecast to weaken as it moves Northwestward over the open waters of the Atlantic. There are no tropical threats to South Florida at this time.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Scientists go inside Hurricane Sam with surfboard drone for insane video that will help predict future storms

Scientists sailed a drone mounted on a robotic surfboard into the eye of Hurricane Sam, capturing footage that will ‘transform our understanding of these powerful storms’.In a world-first, the video shot by a experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Saildrone shows the swirling seas, 120 mile per hour winds and darkened skies from the core of the inside of the Category 4 hurricane as it moved across the Atlantic Ocean.The footage shot by the Saildrone Explorer SD 1045 is giving scientists “a completely new view of one of earth’s most destructive forces,” NOAA said in a...
ENVIRONMENT
Surfline

Sam, One of the Longest-Lasting Major Hurricanes, Finally Delivers

Major Hurricane Sam tracking north, then northeast over the open Atlantic. Sam swell spreads to U.S. East Coast this weekend, but conditions dicey for many zones. Fun-sized swell continues through weekend for Caribbean; possibly Europe next week. Yeah. We’ve been harping on ultra-long-lived Sam for a while now. And still...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

New tropical system may add to stormy weather along East Coast

Atlantic beaches from New Jersey to Florida may have bigger concerns in the wake of rough surf and rip currents stirred by Hurricane Sam, which is expected to spin nearly 1,000 miles out to sea this weekend. Weather conditions will deteriorate along the mid-Atlantic and southern Atlantic coasts next week as a storm system crawls across the region. AccuWeather forecasters warn that the pattern may turn downright stormy ahead of the potential for a tropical system to brew.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cats
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Warn Tropical Storm Victor May Intensify Into a Hurricane

There is a window for the tropical storm to strengthen into a hurricane for a short period of time over the open Atlantic, but it is not anticipated to pose a threat to land, AccuWeather forecasters say. Tropical Storm Victor. On Wednesday afternoon, the most recent tropical storm of the...
ENVIRONMENT
alabamawx.com

Core of Category 4 Hurricane Sam Now East-Southeast of Bermuda

———————————————- LOCATION…30.7N 61.5W. PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR 5 DEGREES AT 20 MPH…31 KM/H. At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 30.7 North, longitude 61.5 West. Sam is moving just east of due north near 20 mph (31 km/h). A turn toward the north-northeast, at a slightly slower forward speed, is expected tonight, followed by a northeastward motion Saturday night through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Sam will pass well to the east of Bermuda tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
stjohnsource.com

Hurricane Hunters Collect Data from Hurricane Sam

It is about 5:15 p.m. on a Thursday evening and the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, also known as the “Hurricane Hunters” are making their descent back into the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix. The crew has just returned from flying on the inside of the eye of Hurricane...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
136K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy