F1 Russian GP: Hamilton takes 100th win as late rain denies Norris

By Alex Kalinauckas
Autosport Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorris ended up seventh after trying to stay on out slicks when Hamilton, who had charged up the order in the race’s second half before getting stuck behind the McLaren ahead of the rain arriving in the final laps, pitted for intermediates. The polesitter also faces a post-race investigation for...

www.autosport.com

Related
racingnews365.com

Norris 'devastated' to miss out on Russian GP win

Lando Norris says he is "devastated" to miss out on his first win in Formula 1 after he made the wrong call to stay out on dry tyres when rain fell heavily at the Sochi Autodrom. Norris was on course for victory, holding off Lewis Hamilton in the second half...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix

Sochi served up a Formula 1 race to savour on Sunday as both rain and records fell, delivering a dramatic finish that will live long in the memory. Lewis Hamilton became the first driver in F1 history to hit 100 grand prix wins, finally ending his wait to hit triple-digits.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Norris takes dramatic Russian GP pole position

McLaren driver Lando Norris secured pole position in a dramatic qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix, as Carlos Sainz qualified on the front row of the grid and George Russell took a remarkable third place. A thrilling Q3 at the Sochi Autodrom saw the top 10 cars switch to...
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Russian GP: Lando Norris 'devastated' to lose race win as McLaren rue 'wrong decision' to stay out in rain

But the 21-year-old Briton insisted it had been his call to try and see out the lead he had held for much of the race as those behind pitted for intermediate tyres. It proved to be a catastrophic error of judgement as the rain intensified, resulting in Norris sliding off track on lap 51 of 53 and Lewis Hamilton - who had remerged 25 seconds behind McLaren after pitting for intermediates - taking his 100th Grand Prix win.
MOTORSPORTS
whbl.com

Motor racing-Norris takes first F1 pole as Hamilton hits the wall

(Reuters) -McLaren’s Lando Norris seized a sensational first Formula One pole position at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday after seven- times world champion Lewis Hamilton hit the wall in a damp qualifying session. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz joined the Briton on the front row in Sochi with Williams’ George Russell,...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

The Russian roulette wheel that cost Norris a debut F1 win

In the game of Russian roulette the Sochi weather presented to everyone, some lost and some won. Lando Norris lost what was shaping up as his first grand prix victory a day after having sealed his first pole position, but then the rain came with five laps to go. It was an agonising decision whether to try to hang on with his slicks or do as his McLaren team was imploring him and pit for intermediates. It’s obvious in hindsight he chose wrong, but in the moment there was no obvious right or wrong for drivers or teams. For the driver it was about reacting to the conditions right in front of him in the moment – and it seemed the rain was dying out. For the team it was about reading the lines of a weather radar and trying to translate that to lap time comparisons of the two types of tyre. Not an exact science.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Montoya: Norris now knows he can get the job done in F1

Norris looked set to win his maiden grand prix in Sochi until he and McLaren got caught out by a late rain shower with three laps to go. Norris opted to stay on slicks and as the rain worsened, he lost his race-long lead to Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who took his 100th career win with a well-timed pitstop.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#British#Ferrari#Alpine A521#Drs#Mid 1m41s
Autosport Online

The risky switch to inters that won Lewis Hamilton the Russian GP

Sunday’s dramatic Russian Grand Prix saw Lewis Hamilton scored a historic 100th Formula 1 win after a late rain shower shook up proceedings in Sochi. It ended in heartbreak for Lando Norris, who was just a few laps away from his maiden grand prix victory before a decision to stay out on slicks backfired, leaving the McLaren driver feeling devastated.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors

The young Briton had looked on course to win his maiden F1 race at Sochi last weekend as he held off Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages. However, a late race downpour turned the grand prix on its head, as Norris elected to stay out on slick tyres when the rain came down while Hamilton pitted for inters.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton 100 F1 wins special, Russian GP review

The 100-page issue, with a traditional green masthead, includes Hamilton talking about his achievement, the accounts of some of those who have raced against him and stats from all of his victories. We also have our in-depth coverage of the Russian Grand Prix. On one hand it was fitting that...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Podcast: Ranking the greatest of Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins

While that landmark achievement fell slightly under the radar because of the focus on Lando Norris’ near miss on a maiden victory, Hamilton's feat was one that clearly deserves a lot of recognition. So in appreciation of the achievement, Autosport’s latest podcast reflects on what Hamilton’s century of successes means...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

How McLaren’s 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge

“He used to disallow the use of caffeine within the team, and now it's an open shop!” japed Ricciardo when asked about what had built the team’s confidence in recent weeks. But while the caffeine explanation is certainly wide of the mark, what isn’t is the influence Seidl has had...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Sainz: Good sign Ferrari has grabbed podium opportunities this year

Sainz joined Ferrari from McLaren for the 2021 season, and is currently leading team-mate Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship, scoring three podiums and 112.5 points so far this season. Sainz qualified second for the Russian Grand Prix last weekend, led the early part of the race and eventually finishing...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 Heroes celebrated in a new photo book

The images are the work of the celebrated photographers from Motorsport Images, principally Rainer Schlegelmilch, Ercole Colombo, Michael, and Steven Tee as well as Mark Sutton. "I believe the most fitting word is 'intensity '", writes Domenicali. "This is the key ingredient of Formula 1 but also of life. You...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Autosport Online

Hamilton: Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain

Hamilton dropped to seventh on the opening lap of the race, but recovered to sit second behind Norris after the pit stop cycle was completed, trailing the McLaren by nine seconds. But Hamilton was able to make significant gains with clear air ahead of him, whittling the gap down to...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1

When Formula 1 announced its ‘record breaking’ 22-race calendar for 2020 back in August of 2019, none of us could have anticipated the seismic events that would overtake global sport. It’s been an other-worldly, Hollywood-esque experience. Two years later, the world is a different place. While it is tempting for...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

IndyCar Rookie of the Year McLaughlin targets Indy 500 win in 2022

McLaughlin seemed underwhelmed with his race at Long Beach, with the caution flags disrupting his strategy, limiting his progress to 11th place having started 13th. However, with fellow IndyCar rookie Romain Grosjean eliminating himself from the Long Beach race by brushing the wall at two-thirds distance, McLaughlin clinched the Rookie of the Year title by 33 points.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

McLaren: Norris will bounce back after Russia F1 heartbreak

The young Briton looked on course to win his maiden F1 race from pole position at Sochi on Sunday, as he held off Lewis Hamilton behind him in the closing stages. But it all went wrong a few laps from home when a downpour arrived and Norris and his McLaren team left it too late to switch to intermediate tyres.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss

O’Ward racked up his first two IndyCar wins and four other podium in 2021, taking the fight to eventual champion Alex Palou down to the last round of the season. Unfortunately his #5 Arrow McLaren SP car was tagged at the hairpin by Ed Jones at the end of the first lap of last Sunday’s Grand Prix of Long Beach, spinning O’Ward to the back of the field.
MOTORSPORTS

