Woman Allegedly Stabs Her Husband in the Neck, Now Charged With Murder

The Selma Police Department detained a woman who was charged with murder in stabbing her husband in the neck in Selma on Friday and took her into custody. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirmed to WSFA that Jeanette Towns Moore was detained on Friday on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of her husband, Roderick Moore. According to the CDC, officials believe the deadly stabbing occurred somewhere between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to the District Attorney’s office.